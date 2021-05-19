  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie in den aktuellen Jamestown 31. Streuen Sie Anlagerisiken durch die Investition in mehrere US-amerikanische Immobilien. Jetzt informieren! -w-

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,21EUR
-0,03EUR
-1,30%
10:42:28
STU
1,92GBP
-0,02GBP
-0,82%
11:15:02
LSE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
20.05.2021 10:21

International Consolidated Airlines Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 225 Pence belassen. Analyst Jaime Rowbotham passte sein Bewertungsmodell in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie an den aktuellen Schuldendienst an./ag/gl

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.05.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.05.2021 / 06:16 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
2,25 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,92 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,05%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,92 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,27%
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,33 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

10:21 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
19.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
12.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
10.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Reisebeschärnkungen belasten
British-Airways-Mutter IAG mit weiterem Milliardenverlust in Corona-Krise
Der Geschäftseinbruch in der Corona-Krise hat der British-Airways-Mutter IAG im ersten Quartal einen weiteren Milliardenverlust eingebrockt.
18.05.21
Intl Con Airline Grp : IAG Convertible bond - Settlement (Investegate)
17.05.21
BA und Flughafen Heathrow fordern mehr Öffnung (aero.de)
17.05.21
Ex-BA boss warns that outdated technology is drag on airlines  (Financial Times)
14.05.21
British Airways prüft Einsatz von Corona-Schnelltests (aero.de)
12.05.21
IAG beschafft sich weiteres Geld über Wandelanleihe (aeroTELEGRAPH)
11.05.21
Intl Con Airline Grp : IAG Convertible bond - Pricing (Investegate)
11.05.21
IAG boosts liquidity with €825m convertible bond (RTE.ie)
10.05.21
Easyjet und British Airways fordern weitere Öffnungen (aero.de)
Reisebeschärnkungen belasten
British-Airways-Mutter IAG mit weiterem Milliardenverlust in Corona-Krise
Der Geschäftseinbruch in der Corona-Krise hat der British-Airways-Mutter IAG im ersten Quartal einen weiteren Milliardenverlust eingebrockt.
17.05.21
BA und Flughafen Heathrow fordern mehr Öffnung (aero.de)
14.05.21
British Airways prüft Einsatz von Corona-Schnelltests (aero.de)
12.05.21
IAG beschafft sich weiteres Geld über Wandelanleihe (aeroTELEGRAPH)
10.05.21
Easyjet und British Airways fordern weitere Öffnungen (aero.de)
08.05.21
International Consolidated Airlines stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
07.05.21
Hoher Quartalsverlust bei IAG (aeroTELEGRAPH)
07.05.21
Fluggesellschaft: Luftfahrtkonzern IAG meldet erneut Milliardenverlust (Handelsblatt)
07.05.21
IAG mit weiterem Milliardenverlust in Corona-Krise (Airliners)
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- adidas erhält wohl Milliarden-Angebot für Reebok -- FMC, TUI, BVB, Coinbase, Aurora Cannabis, Disney, Airbnb im Fokus
Irisches Gericht weist Facebook-Beschwerden zu US-Datentransfer ab. Volkswagen-Konzern kann Auslieferungen um 75 Prozent steigern. Knapp 50% der Vonovia-Aktionäre nehmen die Aktiendividende. Amazon will in Großbritannien 10.000 neue Jobs schaffen. Deka unterstützt neue Strategie der Commerzbank. Ökonomen rechnen trotz Inflationsanstieg erst Anfang 2022 mit strafferem Fed-Kurs. Steinhoff erlöst mit Pepco-Börsengang 900 Millionen Euro.
19.05.21
Ryanair-Teilerfolg im Kampf gegen Corona-Hilfen für Konkurrenz (dpa-afx)
18.05.21
Intl Con Airline Grp : IAG Convertible bond - Settlement (Investegate)
17.05.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Leichte Abgaben zu Wochenbeginn (Dow Jones)
17.05.21
Reisegeschäft zieht mit wachsendem Impftempo an (Reuters)
17.05.21
BA und Flughafen Heathrow fordern mehr Öffnung (aero.de)
17.05.21
Ex-BA boss warns that outdated technology is drag on airlines  (Financial Times)
16.05.21
ROUNDUP 2: Baerbock will Aus für Kurzstreckenflüge - Union lehnt Pläne ab (dpa-afx)
16.05.21
Luftverkehrsverband nennt Baerbock-Aussagen zu Flügen 'unzutreffend' (dpa-afx)
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- adidas erhält wohl Milliarden-Angebot für Reebok -- FMC, TUI, BVB, Coinbase, Aurora Cannabis, Disney, Airbnb im Fokus
Irisches Gericht weist Facebook-Beschwerden zu US-Datentransfer ab. Volkswagen-Konzern kann Auslieferungen um 75 Prozent steigern. Knapp 50% der Vonovia-Aktionäre nehmen die Aktiendividende. Amazon will in Großbritannien 10.000 neue Jobs schaffen. Deka unterstützt neue Strategie der Commerzbank. Ökonomen rechnen trotz Inflationsanstieg erst Anfang 2022 mit strafferem Fed-Kurs. Steinhoff erlöst mit Pepco-Börsengang 900 Millionen Euro.
19.05.21
Ryanair-Teilerfolg im Kampf gegen Corona-Hilfen für Konkurrenz (dpa-afx)
17.05.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Leichte Abgaben zu Wochenbeginn (Dow Jones)
17.05.21
Reisegeschäft zieht mit wachsendem Impftempo an (Reuters)
17.05.21
BA und Flughafen Heathrow fordern mehr Öffnung (aero.de)
16.05.21
ROUNDUP 2: Baerbock will Aus für Kurzstreckenflüge - Union lehnt Pläne ab (dpa-afx)
16.05.21
Luftverkehrsverband nennt Baerbock-Aussagen zu Flügen 'unzutreffend' (dpa-afx)
16.05.21
Union weist Pläne von Baerbock zum Aus für Kurzstreckenflüge zurück (dpa-afx)
16.05.21
ROUNDUP: Baerbock will Aus für Kurzstreckenflüge - Industrieverbände wütend (dpa-afx)
Reisebeschärnkungen belasten
British-Airways-Mutter IAG mit weiterem Milliardenverlust in Corona-Krise
Der Geschäftseinbruch in der Corona-Krise hat der British-Airways-Mutter IAG im ersten Quartal einen weiteren Milliardenverlust eingebrockt.
17.05.21
BA und Flughafen Heathrow fordern mehr Öffnung (aero.de)
14.05.21
British Airways prüft Einsatz von Corona-Schnelltests (aero.de)
12.05.21
IAG beschafft sich weiteres Geld über Wandelanleihe (aeroTELEGRAPH)
10.05.21
Easyjet und British Airways fordern weitere Öffnungen (aero.de)
08.05.21
International Consolidated Airlines stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
07.05.21
Hoher Quartalsverlust bei IAG (aeroTELEGRAPH)
07.05.21
Fluggesellschaft: Luftfahrtkonzern IAG meldet erneut Milliardenverlust (Handelsblatt)
07.05.21
IAG mit weiterem Milliardenverlust in Corona-Krise (Airliners)
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- adidas erhält wohl Milliarden-Angebot für Reebok -- FMC, TUI, BVB, Coinbase, Aurora Cannabis, Disney, Airbnb im Fokus
Irisches Gericht weist Facebook-Beschwerden zu US-Datentransfer ab. Volkswagen-Konzern kann Auslieferungen um 75 Prozent steigern. Knapp 50% der Vonovia-Aktionäre nehmen die Aktiendividende. Amazon will in Großbritannien 10.000 neue Jobs schaffen. Deka unterstützt neue Strategie der Commerzbank. Ökonomen rechnen trotz Inflationsanstieg erst Anfang 2022 mit strafferem Fed-Kurs. Steinhoff erlöst mit Pepco-Börsengang 900 Millionen Euro.
29.04.21
Defense Stock Roundup: LMT, HXL, RTX Beat on Q1 Earnings, BA Misses (Zacks)
27.04.21
Aerospace Stocks' Q1 Earnings Due on Apr 28: BA, GD & TDY (Zacks)
19.04.21
Defense Stock Roundup: LMT, Bell-Boeing Win Deals, BA Reveals Q1 Delivery Numbers (Zacks)
19.05.21
Ryanair-Teilerfolg im Kampf gegen Corona-Hilfen für Konkurrenz (dpa-afx)
18.05.21
Intl Con Airline Grp : IAG Convertible bond - Settlement (Investegate)
17.05.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Leichte Abgaben zu Wochenbeginn (Dow Jones)
17.05.21
Reisegeschäft zieht mit wachsendem Impftempo an (Reuters)
17.05.21
BA und Flughafen Heathrow fordern mehr Öffnung (aero.de)
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- adidas erhält wohl Milliarden-Angebot für Reebok -- FMC, TUI, BVB, Coinbase, Aurora Cannabis, Disney, Airbnb im Fokus
Irisches Gericht weist Facebook-Beschwerden zu US-Datentransfer ab. Volkswagen-Konzern kann Auslieferungen um 75 Prozent steigern. Knapp 50% der Vonovia-Aktionäre nehmen die Aktiendividende. Amazon will in Großbritannien 10.000 neue Jobs schaffen. Deka unterstützt neue Strategie der Commerzbank. Ökonomen rechnen trotz Inflationsanstieg erst Anfang 2022 mit strafferem Fed-Kurs. Steinhoff erlöst mit Pepco-Börsengang 900 Millionen Euro.
19.05.21
Ryanair-Teilerfolg im Kampf gegen Corona-Hilfen für Konkurrenz (dpa-afx)
17.05.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Leichte Abgaben zu Wochenbeginn (Dow Jones)
17.05.21
Reisegeschäft zieht mit wachsendem Impftempo an (Reuters)
17.05.21
BA und Flughafen Heathrow fordern mehr Öffnung (aero.de)
16.05.21
ROUNDUP 2: Baerbock will Aus für Kurzstreckenflüge - Union lehnt Pläne ab (dpa-afx)
16.05.21
Luftverkehrsverband nennt Baerbock-Aussagen zu Flügen 'unzutreffend' (dpa-afx)
16.05.21
Union weist Pläne von Baerbock zum Aus für Kurzstreckenflüge zurück (dpa-afx)
16.05.21
ROUNDUP: Baerbock will Aus für Kurzstreckenflüge - Industrieverbände wütend (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+21,59%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +21,59%
Ø Kursziel: 2,33
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
UBS AG
3 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +21,59%
Ø Kursziel: 2,33
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

09:31 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold
09:30 Uhr Apple buy
09:21 Uhr easyJet Outperform
07:07 Uhr Roche Neutral
07:00 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media overweight
07:00 Uhr TRATON buy
06:59 Uhr K+S Neutral
19.05.21 Sixt Hold
19.05.21 EVOTEC Outperform
19.05.21 TUI Verkaufen
19.05.21 Renault Neutral
19.05.21 easyJet Outperform
19.05.21 Nemetschek Verkaufen
19.05.21 Porsche kaufen
19.05.21 BMW Sector Perform
19.05.21 Ryanair Outperform
19.05.21 Evonik Halten
19.05.21 WACKER CHEMIE overweight
19.05.21 freenet Sell
19.05.21 CRH Hold
19.05.21 Corestate Capital Hold
19.05.21 Bayer buy
19.05.21 JCDecaux Sell
19.05.21 Siemens Energy buy
19.05.21 Bilfinger Neutral
19.05.21 Grand City Properties buy
19.05.21 Corestate Capital buy
19.05.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
19.05.21 JCDecaux Hold
19.05.21 Scout24 buy
19.05.21 GEA Verkaufen
19.05.21 BVB (Borussia Dortmund) buy
19.05.21 Lufthansa market-perform
19.05.21 Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik kaufen
19.05.21 KWS SAAT Halten
19.05.21 Novo Nordisk overweight
19.05.21 Sanofi overweight
19.05.21 Roche Neutral
19.05.21 Novartis Underweight
19.05.21 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
19.05.21 Sanofi Outperform
19.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
19.05.21 Air France-KLM Underperform
19.05.21 easyJet Outperform
19.05.21 Ryanair Outperform
19.05.21 Apple Equal weight
19.05.21 Henkel vz. buy
19.05.21 TAG Immobilien Hold
19.05.21 Engie (ex GDF Suez) Hold
19.05.21 Danone Hold

Top-Rankings

Das sind die innovativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen