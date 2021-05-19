|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
2,25 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1,92 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,05%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,92 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,27%
|
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,33 £
|10:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|10.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|10.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|10.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|30.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:31 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|09:30 Uhr
|Apple buy
|09:21 Uhr
|easyJet Outperform
|07:07 Uhr
|Roche Neutral
|07:00 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media overweight
|07:00 Uhr
|TRATON buy
|06:59 Uhr
|K+S Neutral
|19.05.21
|Sixt Hold
|19.05.21
|EVOTEC Outperform
|19.05.21
|TUI Verkaufen
|19.05.21
|Renault Neutral
|19.05.21
|easyJet Outperform
|19.05.21
|Nemetschek Verkaufen
|19.05.21
|Porsche kaufen
|19.05.21
|BMW Sector Perform
|19.05.21
|Ryanair Outperform
|19.05.21
|Evonik Halten
|19.05.21
|WACKER CHEMIE overweight
|19.05.21
|freenet Sell
|19.05.21
|CRH Hold
|19.05.21
|Corestate Capital Hold
|19.05.21
|Bayer buy
|19.05.21
|JCDecaux Sell
|19.05.21
|Siemens Energy buy
|19.05.21
|Bilfinger Neutral
|19.05.21
|Grand City Properties buy
|19.05.21
|Corestate Capital buy
|19.05.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|19.05.21
|JCDecaux Hold
|19.05.21
|Scout24 buy
|19.05.21
|GEA Verkaufen
|19.05.21
|BVB (Borussia Dortmund) buy
|19.05.21
|Lufthansa market-perform
|19.05.21
|Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik kaufen
|19.05.21
|KWS SAAT Halten
|19.05.21
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|19.05.21
|Sanofi overweight
|19.05.21
|Roche Neutral
|19.05.21
|Novartis Underweight
|19.05.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|19.05.21
|Sanofi Outperform
|19.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|19.05.21
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|19.05.21
|easyJet Outperform
|19.05.21
|Ryanair Outperform
|19.05.21
|Apple Equal weight
|19.05.21
|Henkel vz. buy
|19.05.21
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|19.05.21
|Engie (ex GDF Suez) Hold
|19.05.21
|Danone Hold
|Das sind die innovativsten Unternehmen der Welt Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan