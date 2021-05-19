FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 225 Pence belassen. Analyst Jaime Rowbotham passte sein Bewertungsmodell in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie an den aktuellen Schuldendienst an./ag/gl