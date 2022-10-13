  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,26EUR
+0,10EUR
+8,24%
12:09:48
STU
1,10GBP
+0,01GBP
+1,36%
13:10:52
LSE

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

14.10.2022 13:06

International Consolidated Airlines Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Pence belassen. Analyst Jaime Rowbotham attestierte der Fluggesellschaft in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Reaktion auf den Zwischenbericht ein imposantes Ende des Sommergeschäfts./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.10.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.10.2022 / 06:48 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,28 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1,10 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,54 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

13:06 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
27.09.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen vor US-Preisdaten wenig verändert (Dow Jones)
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+40,03%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +40,03%
Ø Kursziel: 1,54
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
HSBC
1 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
UBS AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +40,03%
Ø Kursziel: 1,54
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

