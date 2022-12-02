  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,53EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,94%
09:23:10
STU
1,36GBP
+0,03GBP
+2,58%
11:29:02
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
13.12.2022 11:06

International Consolidated Airlines Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

International Consolidated Airlines Hold
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 140 auf 155 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die Analysten Andy Chu und Jaime Rowbotham rechnen in ihrem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf das Jahr 2023 im europäischen Transportsektor generell mit größeren Schwankungen. Für die erste Hälfte sind sie besonders skeptisch und setzen auf Vinci, DSV, Deutsche Post und Ryanair. Easyjet sowie International Distributions Service sehen die Experten derweil als überzeugende Verkaufsempfehlungen./ag/ajx

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.12.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.12.2022 / 04:31 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,55 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,53 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1,36 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Andy Chu 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,51 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

02.12.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.11.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
01.11.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
31.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Starke Urlaubsnachfrage
IAG-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: British-Airways-Mutter IAG in Q3 mit Umsatzwachstum
Die starke Urlaubsnachfrage und eine stetige Erholung bei Geschäftsreisen haben dem Luftverkehrskonzern IAG einen überraschend guten Sommer beschert.
04.12.22
Iberia fliegt auch im Winter nach Dallas - ab Sommer 2023 dann sogar täglich (aeroTELEGRAPH)
30.11.22
American Airlines, British Airways und Iberia starten gemeinsam in JFKs Terminal 8 (aeroTELEGRAPH)
30.11.22
Iberia fliegt öfter nach Italien - Kampfansage an ITA Airways (aeroTELEGRAPH)
28.11.22
British Airways verdoppelt Angebot in Gatwick (aeroTELEGRAPH)
28.11.22
British Airways stärkt Gatwick (aero.de)
24.11.22
How Iberia Escaped Europe’s Energy Crisis (OilPrice.com)
17.11.22
British Airways verbindet London mit Cincinnati (aeroTELEGRAPH)
16.11.22
British Airways testet biometrische Passkontrollen für internationale Flüge (Airliners)
DAX beendet Sitzung im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Chefwechsel bei FMC -- Talanx will Dividende und Gewinn steigern -- Porsche AG-Aktie kommt für PUMA in DAX -- Deutsche Bank, RWE im Fokus
Neuer VW-Chef Blume rückt Software ins Zentraum. Positiver Analystenkommentar für Infineon. Heraeus: Goldpreis wird 2023 durch Zinspolitik der Fed bestimmt. Mercedes will in Untertürkheim noch stärker auf E-Antriebe setzen. EssilorLuxottica und Swarovski schließen Lizenzvereinbarung. Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Gegenklage gegen Moderna ein.
07.12.22
Airline-Dachverband: Produktion von Biokerosin verdreifacht (dpa-afx)
06.12.22
ROUNDUP: Fluggesellschaften erwarten 2023 weltweit wieder schwarze Zahlen (dpa-afx)
06.12.22
Verband: Fluggesellschaften kehren 2023 weltweit in die schwarzen Zahlen zurück (dpa-afx)
04.12.22
Iberia fliegt auch im Winter nach Dallas - ab Sommer 2023 dann sogar täglich (aeroTELEGRAPH)
02.12.22
Neue Streiks in Großbritannien: Reisechaos vor Weihnachten erwartet (dpa-afx)
30.11.22
ROUNDUP: Mehr als doppelt so viele Fluggäste im Sommer an deutschen Flughäfen (dpa-afx)
30.11.22
American Airlines, British Airways und Iberia starten gemeinsam in JFKs Terminal 8 (aeroTELEGRAPH)
30.11.22
Mehr als doppelt so viele Fluggäste im Sommer an deutschen Flughäfen (dpa-afx)
Starke Urlaubsnachfrage
IAG-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: British-Airways-Mutter IAG in Q3 mit Umsatzwachstum
Die starke Urlaubsnachfrage und eine stetige Erholung bei Geschäftsreisen haben dem Luftverkehrskonzern IAG einen überraschend guten Sommer beschert.
04.12.22
Iberia fliegt auch im Winter nach Dallas - ab Sommer 2023 dann sogar täglich (aeroTELEGRAPH)
30.11.22
American Airlines, British Airways und Iberia starten gemeinsam in JFKs Terminal 8 (aeroTELEGRAPH)
30.11.22
Iberia fliegt öfter nach Italien - Kampfansage an ITA Airways (aeroTELEGRAPH)
28.11.22
British Airways verdoppelt Angebot in Gatwick (aeroTELEGRAPH)
28.11.22
British Airways stärkt Gatwick (aero.de)
24.11.22
How Iberia Escaped Europe’s Energy Crisis (OilPrice.com)
17.11.22
British Airways verbindet London mit Cincinnati (aeroTELEGRAPH)
16.11.22
British Airways testet biometrische Passkontrollen für internationale Flüge (Airliners)
DAX beendet Sitzung im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Chefwechsel bei FMC -- Talanx will Dividende und Gewinn steigern -- Porsche AG-Aktie kommt für PUMA in DAX -- Deutsche Bank, RWE im Fokus
Neuer VW-Chef Blume rückt Software ins Zentraum. Positiver Analystenkommentar für Infineon. Heraeus: Goldpreis wird 2023 durch Zinspolitik der Fed bestimmt. Mercedes will in Untertürkheim noch stärker auf E-Antriebe setzen. EssilorLuxottica und Swarovski schließen Lizenzvereinbarung. Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Gegenklage gegen Moderna ein.
08.12.22
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Omicron BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine in Children Under 5 Years (rss)
07.12.22
Airline-Dachverband: Produktion von Biokerosin verdreifacht (dpa-afx)
06.12.22
ROUNDUP: Fluggesellschaften erwarten 2023 weltweit wieder schwarze Zahlen (dpa-afx)
06.12.22
Verband: Fluggesellschaften kehren 2023 weltweit in die schwarzen Zahlen zurück (dpa-afx)
06.12.22
DAX beendet Sitzung im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Chefwechsel bei FMC -- Talanx will Dividende und Gewinn steigern -- Porsche AG-Aktie kommt für PUMA in DAX -- Deutsche Bank, RWE im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.12.22
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Application to U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine in Children Under 5 Years (rss)
04.12.22
Iberia fliegt auch im Winter nach Dallas - ab Sommer 2023 dann sogar täglich (aeroTELEGRAPH)
02.12.22
Neue Streiks in Großbritannien: Reisechaos vor Weihnachten erwartet (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+11,39%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,39%
Ø Kursziel: 1,51
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
HSBC
1 £
UBS AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,39%
Ø Kursziel: 1,51
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

10:29 Uhr Engie (ex GDF Suez) Overweight
10:29 Uhr Wacker Neuson Buy
10:20 Uhr VINCI Buy
10:20 Uhr Fraport Hold
10:19 Uhr A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) Hold
10:19 Uhr Hapag-Lloyd Hold
10:19 Uhr Deutsche Post Buy
10:18 Uhr Ryanair Buy
10:18 Uhr Lufthansa Hold
10:18 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold
10:17 Uhr Air France-KLM Hold
10:17 Uhr easyJet Sell
10:17 Uhr Wizz Air Hold
09:13 Uhr Givaudan Sell
09:13 Uhr Air Liquide Buy
09:13 Uhr Akzo Nobel Buy
09:13 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
09:12 Uhr Covestro Neutral
09:12 Uhr Linde Buy
09:12 Uhr Evonik Neutral
09:12 Uhr K+S Neutral
09:11 Uhr Yara International ASA Neutral
08:43 Uhr SAP Hold
08:28 Uhr BASF Sell
08:28 Uhr Symrise Buy
08:25 Uhr LANXESS Buy
08:19 Uhr SAFRAN Overweight
08:19 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Overweight
08:19 Uhr Airbus Overweight
08:16 Uhr Rolls-Royce Underweight
07:53 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Buy
07:33 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
07:20 Uhr Rio Tinto Sell
12.12.22 KWS SAAT Kaufen
12.12.22 McDonalds Buy
12.12.22 Rolls-Royce Underweight
12.12.22 Novartis Buy
12.12.22 ING Group Outperform
12.12.22 RELX Overweight
12.12.22 Diageo Overweight
12.12.22 London Stock Exchange (LSE) Overweight
12.12.22 London Stock Exchange (LSE) Outperform
12.12.22 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
12.12.22 Nokia Equal-weight
12.12.22 Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy
12.12.22 Software Underweight
12.12.22 UniCredit Buy
12.12.22 CRH Buy
12.12.22 Nemetschek Equal-weight
12.12.22 STMicroelectronics Equal-weight

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wird der DAX eine Jahresendrally starten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen