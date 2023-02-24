DAX 15.447 +1,6%ESt50 4.258 +1,9%TDax 3.235 +1,1%Dow 32.817 -1,0%Nas 11.395 -1,7%Bitcoin 22.172 -0,6%Euro 1,0557 +0,1%Öl 82,89 -0,4%Gold 1.811 +0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Commerzbank CBK100 BASF BASF11 Tesla A1CX3T TUI TUAG00 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NEL ASA A0B733 Rheinmetall 703000 Bayer BAY001 Allianz 840400 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Deutsche Bank 514000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Apple 865985
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Heute im Fokus Erholung nach Kursrutsch: DAX deutlich fester -- Berkshire Hathaway mit höherem Jahresgewinn -- Commerzbank wieder im DAX -- Hapag-Lloyd, Airbus, Deutsche Post, Bayer, Pfizer, adidas im Fokus
Top News
thyssenkrupp-Aktie in Grün: Industrieunternehmen reserviert Kapazitäten für Modulbau bei thyssenkrupp-Tochter Nucera
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Mittag
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media
Profil

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
1,76 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,31 %
WKNA1H6AJ SymbolBABWF
STU
BAE
BER
BMN
BRX
BTE
CHN
CHX
DUS
FSE
GVIE
L&S
LSE
MUN
NASO
XETRA
STN
STU
TGT
XQTX
1,58 GBP +0,03 GBP +1,68 %
WKNA1H6AJ SymbolBABWF
CHX
BAE
BER
BMN
BRX
BTE
CHN
CHX
DUS
FSE
GVIE
L&S
LSE
MUN
NASO
XETRA
STN
STU
TGT
XQTX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

Deutsche Bank AG

International Consolidated Airlines Hold

13:21
Teilen
International Consolidated Airlines Hold

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Ergebnis und Nettoverschuldung seien besser als erwartet gewesen, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Montag vorliegenden Reaktion auf Zahlen vom Freitag./ag/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.02.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.02.2023 / 06:45 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,79 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1,58 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,70 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Datum Meistgelesen
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen