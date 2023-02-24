International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Ergebnis und Nettoverschuldung seien besser als erwartet gewesen, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Montag vorliegenden Reaktion auf Zahlen vom Freitag./ag/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.02.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.02.2023 / 06:45 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1,79 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
1,58 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,70 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|13:21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13:21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|24.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.11.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.11.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|04.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|13:21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.