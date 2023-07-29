International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Die starke Erholung der Airline-Holding habe sich im zweiten Quartal fortgesetzt, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / 07:15 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Inna Astakhova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1,65 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
1,70 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,94 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|13:41
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:36
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:31
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
