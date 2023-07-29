DAX 16.498 +0,2%ESt50 4.484 +0,4%TDax 3.326 +0,7%Dow 35.459 +0,5%Nas 14.317 +1,9%Bitcoin 26.675 +0,5%Euro 1,1020 +0,0%Öl 85,59 +1,0%Gold 1.959 +0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BASF BASF11 NIO A2N4PB Tesla A1CX3T TUI TUAG50 Amazon 906866 Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Bank 514000 BYD A0M4W9 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NEL ASA A0B733 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Apple 865985 NVIDIA 918422 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX markiert neues Rekordhoch -- Nemetschek macht weniger Gewinn -- Eurozonen-Inflation auch im Juli rückläufig -- BVB, adidas, Siemens Energy, Tesla im Fokus
Top News
Nemetschek-Aktie dreht dennoch ins Plus: Nemetschek macht trotz Umsatzplus deutlich weniger Gewinn - Ausblick bestätigt
TUI-Aktie fester: TUI fordert gleiche EU-Regeln für alle bei Urlauber-Evakuierung - Wieder eigene Pauschalreisende nach Rhodos
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
1,87 EUR -0,04 EUR -2,06 %
STU
1,70 GBP +0,06 GBP +3,53 %
CHX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 9,48 Mrd. EUR KGV 25,38

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

Deutsche Bank AG

International Consolidated Airlines Hold

13:41 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
1,87 EUR -0,04 EUR -2,06%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Die starke Erholung der Airline-Holding habe sich im zweiten Quartal fortgesetzt, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / 07:15 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Inna Astakhova / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,65 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1,70 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,94 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

13:41 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13:36 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight Barclays Capital
12:31 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.07.23 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
28.07.23 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.