1,75 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,91 %
STU
1,48 GBP -0,03 GBP -2,23 %
BTN
Marktkap. 8,78 Mrd. EUR

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 200 Pence belassen. Die Fluggesellschaft habe 2023 solide abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./mis/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.03.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.03.2024 / 07:05 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
Analyst: Deutsche Bank AG
2,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold
Kurs*: 1,74 €
-
Rating vorher:
Hold
Kurs aktuell: 1,48 £
-
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,11 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.