FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 200 Pence belassen. Die Fluggesellschaft habe 2023 solide abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./mis/gl
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
2,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1,74 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
1,48 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,11 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|12:16
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12:06
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.02.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.02.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.02.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
