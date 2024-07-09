DAX 18.355 +0,7%ESt50 4.936 +0,7%MSCI World 3.583 +0,1%Dow 39.292 -0,1%Nas 18.429 +0,1%Bitcoin 54.087 +0,9%Euro 1,0823 +0,1%Öl 84,46 -0,7%Gold 2.373 +0,4%
Deutsche Bank AG

International Consolidated Airlines Hold

12:16 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group mit einem Kursziel von 215 Pence auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Jaime Rowbotham kalkuliert laut seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar für 2024 nun mit einem höheren operativen Gewinn von 3,48 Milliarden Euro. Der Löwenanteil des Anstiegs seiner Schätzung stammt aus dem zweiten Quartal dank niedrigerer Kosten und aktuellen Währungs- und Kerosinpreisentwicklungen./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.07.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.07.2024 / 08:00 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.