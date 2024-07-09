International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group mit einem Kursziel von 215 Pence auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Jaime Rowbotham kalkuliert laut seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar für 2024 nun mit einem höheren operativen Gewinn von 3,48 Milliarden Euro. Der Löwenanteil des Anstiegs seiner Schätzung stammt aus dem zweiten Quartal dank niedrigerer Kosten und aktuellen Währungs- und Kerosinpreisentwicklungen./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.07.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.07.2024 / 08:00 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
2,15 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1,80 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19,63%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
1,79 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,09%
|
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,26 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|05.07.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.06.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.06.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.06.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.02.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.01.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.01.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.12.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
