NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - JPMorgan hat die IAG-Aktie nach den von British Airways (BA) angekündigten weiteren Flugstreichungen bis Oktober auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1,95 Euro belassen. Die IAG-Tochter British Airways habe bereits im Mai die Kapazität verringert, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Gowers hält die neuen Kürzungen, die sich ausschließlich auf Kurzstrecken beziehen, für nötig, um die betrieblichen Probleme zu lösen, mit denen Fluggesellschaften wie BA derzeit zu kämpfen haben. Dabei verwies er auf auf Annullierungen in letzter Minute und die damit verbundenen Kosten für die Entschädigung der Fluggäste. Ob die Kürzungen ausreichten, um die Zuverlässigkeit zu verbessern, werde sich jedoch erst Ende Juli zeigen, wenn die Schulferien begännen./ck/stw