|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1,95 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,23 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
58,86%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,24 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
57,07%
|
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|08:01 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|30.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:01 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|30.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|30.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|12.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08:01 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:20 Uhr
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|08:18 Uhr
|ABOUT YOU Add
|07:28 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Sell
|07:00 Uhr
|adidas Underperform
|06:56 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|06:56 Uhr
|Klöckner Buy
|06:55 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|06:54 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|06:27 Uhr
|Salzgitter Hold
|06.07.22
|Pernod Ricard Neutral
|06.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|06.07.22
|Swiss Re Sector Perform
|06.07.22
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sector Perform
|06.07.22
|Hannover Rück Outperform
|06.07.22
|adidas Neutral
|06.07.22
|Telefonica Deutschland Overweight
|06.07.22
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|06.07.22
|Siemens Outperform
|06.07.22
|HSBC Neutral
|06.07.22
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy
|06.07.22
|Wizz Air Outperform
|06.07.22
|Pernod Ricard Buy
|06.07.22
|Ryanair Outperform
|06.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|06.07.22
|easyJet Outperform
|06.07.22
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|06.07.22
|Lufthansa Underperform
|06.07.22
|Glencore Buy
|06.07.22
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|06.07.22
|Nokia Buy
|06.07.22
|TotalEnergies Buy
|06.07.22
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
|06.07.22
|Eni Buy
|06.07.22
|BP Buy
|06.07.22
|Valeo SA Buy
|06.07.22
|Schaeffler Neutral
|06.07.22
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Buy
|06.07.22
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|06.07.22
|Continental Buy
|06.07.22
|Stellantis Buy
|06.07.22
|Renault Buy
|06.07.22
|Tesla Buy
|06.07.22
|BMW Neutral
|06.07.22
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Buy
|06.07.22
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
|06.07.22
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|06.07.22
|Deutsche Telekom Outperform
|06.07.22
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|06.07.22
|DWS Group Underperform
|06.07.22
|Airbus Buy
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan