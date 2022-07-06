  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,24EUR
+0,01EUR
+1,14%
09:12:50
FSE
1,06GBP
±0,00GBP
+0,38%
09:11:46
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

07.07.2022 08:01

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - JPMorgan hat die IAG-Aktie nach den von British Airways (BA) angekündigten weiteren Flugstreichungen bis Oktober auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1,95 Euro belassen. Die IAG-Tochter British Airways habe bereits im Mai die Kapazität verringert, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Gowers hält die neuen Kürzungen, die sich ausschließlich auf Kurzstrecken beziehen, für nötig, um die betrieblichen Probleme zu lösen, mit denen Fluggesellschaften wie BA derzeit zu kämpfen haben. Dabei verwies er auf auf Annullierungen in letzter Minute und die damit verbundenen Kosten für die Entschädigung der Fluggäste. Ob die Kürzungen ausreichten, um die Zuverlässigkeit zu verbessern, werde sich jedoch erst Ende Juli zeigen, wenn die Schulferien begännen./ck/stw

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.07.2022 / 18:44 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.07.2022 / 18:45 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
1,95 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,23 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
58,86%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,24 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
57,07%
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

08:01 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
06.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
30.06.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
27.06.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend fester -- Lufthansa-Großaktionär Kühne stockt Beteiligung -- VW, SUSE, TotalEnergies, Fed-Protokoll im Fokus
ABOUT YOU zuversichtlich bezüglich der Ziele für das Geschäftsjahr. Übernahme des Biotech-Unternehmens Seagen durch Merck & Co anscheinend kurz vor Abschluss. Samsung erwartet kräftiges Wachstum. General Motors erleidet Absatzeinbruch in China. GSK-Aktionäre heben Daumen für Ausgliederung von Consumer-Health-Geschäft. IAG-Tochter British Airways streicht noch mal mehr als 10.000 Kurzstreckenflüge.
07:30 Uhr
British Airways streicht über 10.000 Kurzstreckenflüge (Airliners)
06:31 Uhr
IAG-Tochter British Airways streicht noch mal mehr als 10.000 Kurzstreckenflüge (dpa-afx)
06.07.22
ROUNDUP 3/Flug-Chaos: Scholz mahnt generell bessere Arbeitsbedingungen an (dpa-afx)
06.07.22
ROUNDUP 2/Flug-Chaos: Scholz mahnt generell bessere Arbeitsbedingungen an (dpa-afx)
06.07.22
British Airways streicht jeden achten Flug (aero.de)
06.07.22
British Airways to cancel 10,300 more flights (BBC)
06.07.22
BA to cut another 10,300 flights escalating airline disruption  (Financial Times)
06.07.22
Luftfahrt: British Airways storniert Hunderte weitere Sommerflüge (Handelsblatt)
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
UBS AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

