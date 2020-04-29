|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Oddo BHF
|Kursziel:
2,80 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2,65 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
5,66%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,57 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,95%
|
Analyst Name:
Olfa Taamallah
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|16:06 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Oddo BHF
|29.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|01.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
