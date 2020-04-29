finanzen.net
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,57EUR
-0,08EUR
-3,02%
17:21:11
FSE
2,58EUR
+0,15EUR
+6,19%
18:48:45
BTE
30.04.2020 16:06

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (Oddo BHF)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Oddo BHF hat IAG von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 3,50 auf 2,80 Euro gesenkt. Die starke Abhängigkeit vom internationalen Flugverkehr bremse die Aktie der Airline-Holding zunächst, schrieb Analystin Olfa Taamallah in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2020 / 08:04 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.04.2020 / 08:07 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Oddo BHF		 Kursziel:
2,80 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
2,65 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
5,66%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,57 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,95%
Analyst Name:
Olfa Taamallah 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

16:06 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Oddo BHF
29.04.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
29.04.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.04.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
24.04.20 International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12.000 Jobs auf der Kippe
IAG-Aktie bricht ein: British-Airways-Mutter IAG fliegt Milliardenverlust ein
Die British-Airways-Mutter IAG hat wegen der Coronavirus-Krise einen milliardenschweren Verlust im ersten Quartal eingefahren und erwägt den Abbau von bis zu 12 000 Stellen.
19:33 Uhr
BA job cuts signal depth of crisis for airline sector (Financial Times)
19:26 Uhr
British Airways plans to lay off a quarter of pilots - letter (Reuters)
18:24 Uhr
Gatwick may bear brunt of BA job cuts (Financial Times)
18:22 Uhr
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der International Consolidated Airlines-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
16:05 Uhr
BA plans to cut pilot numbers by a quarter - letter (RTE.ie)
15:15 Uhr
BA may not reopen at Gatwick once pandemic passes (BBC)
14:42 Uhr
British Airways plans to cut pilot numbers by a quarter - letter (Reuters)
29.04.20
BA job cuts: peanut analogy (Financial Times)
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
RBC Capital Markets
7 £
HSBC
5 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
5 £
Credit Suisse Group
5 £
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
Barclays Capital
4 £
Bernstein Research
5 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
5,00 £
UBS AG
6 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

