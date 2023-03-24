International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Angesichts des starken Preisumfelds, der Kapazitätsdisziplin und sinkender Treibstoffpreise dürften die europäischen Fluggesellschaften ihre Jahresziele mit den Zahlen zum ersten Quartal anheben, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Dies gelte besonders für die Billigflieger. Er sieht weiterhin eine positive Dynamik für die Sommersaison und betrachtet die anstehenden Quartalsberichte als positive Kurstreiber. Die Ryanair-Aktie bietet für Castle weiterhin das attraktivste Risiko-Rendite-Verhältnis./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.04.2023 / 02:13 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.04.2023 / 02:13 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com
