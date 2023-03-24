DAX 15.610 -0,1%ESt50 4.317 +0,1%TDax 3.303 -0,7%Dow 33.274 +1,3%Nas 12.222 +1,7%Bitcoin 25.924 -0,7%Euro 1,0867 +0,0%Öl 84,80 +6,4%Gold 1.978 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank 514000 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y TUI TUAG50 BASF BASF11 Commerzbank CBK100 Vonovia A1ML7J Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Amazon 906866 Allianz 840400 NEL ASA A0B733 Bayer BAY001
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Heute im Fokus Inflationssorgen nach OPEC+-Beschluss: DAX stabil -- Tesla schlägt Erwartungen im 1. Quartal mit Auslieferungen knapp -- McDonald's, General Motors, VW, UBS, Rheinmetall, Siemens im Fokus
Top News
Siemens-Aktie tiefer: Siemens Energy-Beteiligung zum Ende des zweiten Quartals mehr Wert - Lok-Werk in München wird ausgebaut
Milliardenschwere Partnerschaft: BioNTech sichert sich zwei potenzielle Krebsmittel - BioNTech-Aktie an der NASDAQ vorbörslich leichter
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
1,70 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,58 %
STU
1,48 GBP -0,03 GBP -2,11 %
CHX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

UBS AG

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

14:21
Teilen
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Angesichts des starken Preisumfelds, der Kapazitätsdisziplin und sinkender Treibstoffpreise dürften die europäischen Fluggesellschaften ihre Jahresziele mit den Zahlen zum ersten Quartal anheben, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Dies gelte besonders für die Billigflieger. Er sieht weiterhin eine positive Dynamik für die Sommersaison und betrachtet die anstehenden Quartalsberichte als positive Kurstreiber. Die Ryanair-Aktie bietet für Castle weiterhin das attraktivste Risiko-Rendite-Verhältnis./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.04.2023 / 02:13 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.04.2023 / 02:13 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,68 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,48 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,82 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Datum Meistgelesen
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen