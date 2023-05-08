DAX 15.914 -0,3%ESt50 4.310 -0,3%TDax 3.204 -1,0%Dow 33.562 -0,2%Nas 12.180 -0,6%Bitcoin 25.319 +0,4%Euro 1,0989 +0,2%Öl 76,78 -0,7%Gold 2.038 +0,2%
Heute im Fokus Vor US-Inflationsdaten: DAX tiefer -- Gericht erklärt Lufthansa-Hilfen für nichtig -- TUI macht mehr Umsatz -- E.ON nach Gewinnsprung optimistischer -- LANXESS, Rivian, EVOTEC im Fokus
HeidelbergCement-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet: Heidelberg Materials wird optimistischer und hebt Prognose an
EVOTEC-Aktie springt hoch: EVOTEC geht strategische Biosimilars-Partnerschaft mit Sandoz ein
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,78 EUR +0,02 EUR +1,28 %
STU
1,55 GBP -0,01 GBP -0,32 %
CHX
Marktkap.8,59 Mrd. EUR KGV25,38

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

UBS AG

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

14:21
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 180 auf 185 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jarrod Castle verschob in einer Studie vom Dienstag seine Bewertungsbasis weiter in die Zukunft auf 2024./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2023 / 14:44 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2023 / 14:44 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,85 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,79 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,55 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,95 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

