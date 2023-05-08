International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 180 auf 185 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jarrod Castle verschob in einer Studie vom Dienstag seine Bewertungsbasis weiter in die Zukunft auf 2024./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2023 / 14:44 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2023 / 14:44 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1,85 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,79 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,55 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,95 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
