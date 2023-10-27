DAX 14.687 -0,3%ESt50 4.014 -0,9%MSCI World 2.732 -0,3%Dow 32.418 -1,1%Nas 12.643 +0,4%Bitcoin 32.075 +0,0%Euro 1,0566 +0,0%Öl 90,44 +2,6%Gold 2.007 +0,0%
DAX geht mit Abgaben ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Amazon mit Gewinn- und Umsatzsprung -- Covestro reduziert Gewinnziel -- MTU übertrifft Erwartungen -- Siemens Energy im Fokus
KW 43: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So stark beeinflusst die NVIDIA-Aktie die Performance von ETFs mit Fokus auf Tech, Halbleiter oder KI
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,62 EUR +0,04 EUR +2,28 %
STU
1,42 GBP -0,01 GBP -0,56 %
LSE
Marktkap. 7,92 Mrd. EUR KGV 25,05

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

UBS AG

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

27.10.23
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
1,62 EUR 0,04 EUR 2,28%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Pence belassen. Die Fluggesellschaft habe gemessen an den Erwartungen stark abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer ersten Reaktion am Freitag. Allerdings blieben Unsicherheiten mit Blick auf die Geopolitik und die Gesamtwirtschaft./la/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.10.2023 / 06:25 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.10.2023 / 06:25 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,90 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,66 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,42 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,99 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.