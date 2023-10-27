International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Pence belassen. Die Fluggesellschaft habe gemessen an den Erwartungen stark abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer ersten Reaktion am Freitag. Allerdings blieben Unsicherheiten mit Blick auf die Geopolitik und die Gesamtwirtschaft./la/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.10.2023 / 06:25 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.10.2023 / 06:25 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1,90 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,66 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,42 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,99 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
