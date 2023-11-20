DAX 15.908 +0,0%ESt50 4.333 -0,2%MSCI World 3.005 +0,7%Dow 35.151 +0,6%Nas 14.285 +1,1%Bitcoin 33.907 -1,0%Euro 1,0956 +0,1%Öl 81,73 -0,4%Gold 1.992 +0,7%
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
1,83 EUR -0,03 EUR -1,64 %
STU
1,57 GBP -0,06 GBP -3,67 %
CHX
Marktkap. 9,14 Mrd. EUR KGV 25,05

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

UBS AG

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

13:21 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
1,83 EUR -0,03 EUR -1,64%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Pence belassen. Die mittelfristigen Ziele der Airline-Holding erfüllten weitgehend die Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle am Dienstagmorgen mit Blick auf die Präsentation zum Kapitalmarkttag./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.11.2023 / 08:28 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.11.2023 / 08:28 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,75 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,85 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,57 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,06 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

13:21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral UBS AG
17.11.23 International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
17.11.23 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.11.23 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.10.23 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

