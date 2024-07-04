International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 185 Pence belassen. Die Quartalszahlen von Europas Fluggesellschaften und Flughafenbetreibern dürften ähnlich durchwachsen ausfallen wie im Auftaktquartal, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenausblick. Im Fokus stünden aber die Aussichten für das Sommergeschäft. Angesichts der niedrigen Erwartungen erschienen die Risiken hier begrenzt./gl/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.07.2024 / 21:29 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.07.2024 / 21:29 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1,85 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,74 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,20%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,74 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,08%
|
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,26 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
