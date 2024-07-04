DAX 18.593 +0,8%ESt50 5.006 +0,4%MSCI World 3.571 +0,1%Dow 39.308 -0,1%Nas 18.188 +0,9%Bitcoin 51.121 -3,3%Euro 1,0822 +0,1%Öl 87,30 -0,3%Gold 2.364 +0,3%
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

UBS AG

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

12:46 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 185 Pence belassen. Die Quartalszahlen von Europas Fluggesellschaften und Flughafenbetreibern dürften ähnlich durchwachsen ausfallen wie im Auftaktquartal, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenausblick. Im Fokus stünden aber die Aussichten für das Sommergeschäft. Angesichts der niedrigen Erwartungen erschienen die Risiken hier begrenzt./gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.07.2024 / 21:29 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.07.2024 / 21:29 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,85 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,74 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,20%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,74 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,08%
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,26 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12:46 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral UBS AG
09:46 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
27.06.24 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.06.24 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
13.06.24 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

