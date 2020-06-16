finanzen.net

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

3,09EUR
-0,08EUR
-2,58%
10:45:49
STU
3,02EUR
-0,19EUR
-5,89%
11:27:06
BTE
17.06.2020 09:16

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Bernstein Research)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat IAG nach den Lockerungen der Lockdown-Maßnahmen in Europa auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 400 Pence belassen. Auch wenn die Aktienkurse der Fluggesellschaften in den vergangenen Wochen wieder deutlich gestiegen seien, sehe er bei einigen noch weiteres Potenzial, schrieb Analyst Daniel Roeska in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Dafür werde eine Erholung der Ergebnisniveaus in den Jahren 2022/23 zugrunde gelegt. Er bevorzuge Billigfluggesellschaften, noch vor den Papieren der IAG./ck/mis


Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.06.2020 / 23:02 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
4,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
3,12 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
28,41%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Daniel Roeska 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,64 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

09:16 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
16.06.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
11.06.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.06.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
05.06.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Kriminelle nutzen die Krise
Cybersicherheit: Mit diesen Fonds und ETFs sind Anleger auf der sicheren Seite
Die Corona-Beschränkungen decken massiv Schwachstellen in IT- und Kommunikationssystemen auf. Anbieter von Lösungen profitieren. Für Anleger eine attraktive Chance.
26.05.20
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet grün -- Siemens will schnell auf Distanz zu Energie-Sparte -- IPO: Warner Music bietet bis zu 70 Mio Aktien -- Uniper, HeidelDruck, Wirecard, Merck im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.05.20
Lufthansa-, Air France-, TUI-Aktien & Co.: Rally für Reisebranche geht weiter (dpa-afx)
02.06.20
DAX schließt über 12.000er-Marke -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Moody's stellt Wirecards Bonitäts-Rating auf den Prüfstand -- Lufthansa-Staatshilfen rücken näher -- VW, Renault, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
28.05.20
Wall Street schließt leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Wirecard-CEO kauft Wirecard-Aktien -- Boeing nimmt Produktion von 737 Max wieder auf -- Merck, MTU, Amazon im Fokus (finanzen.net)
12.05.20
easyJet-Großaktionär setzt Belohnung für Tipps gegen Airbus-Auftrag aus (Reuters)
20.05.20
DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen grün -- Regierung einigt sich wohl auf Lufthansa-Rettung -- Deutsche Bank will AR neu aufstellen -- CTS Eventim mit Gewinneinbruch -- thyssenkrupp im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.05.20
S&P stuft Lufthansa und weiterer Airlines herunter (Dow Jones)
02.06.20
TUI, IAG, Accor & Co.: Reise- und Freizeitsektor-Aktien erholt (dpa-afx)
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysensuche

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 3,64
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
2
2,5
3
3,5
Barclays Capital
3 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
HSBC
4 £
Credit Suisse Group
4 £
Bernstein Research
4,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
4 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 3,64
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

10:19 Uhr Oracle Conviction Buy List
09:56 Uhr ams buy
09:02 Uhr freenet buy
08:47 Uhr Jungheinrich Reduce
08:33 Uhr Apple Outperform
08:30 Uhr Air France-KLM Outperform
08:30 Uhr HUGO BOSS Reduce
08:28 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
08:25 Uhr easyJet Outperform
08:25 Uhr Ryanair Outperform
08:24 Uhr Lufthansa market-perform
07:38 Uhr Oracle Outperform
07:32 Uhr Oracle Hold
07:14 Uhr RWE buy
07:01 Uhr Oracle Sector Perform
07:00 Uhr LANXESS Equal weight
16.06.20 K+S Underweight
16.06.20 Software add
16.06.20 WACKER CHEMIE buy
16.06.20 CTS Eventim Sell
16.06.20 Intel Equal-Weight
16.06.20 Nordex kaufen
16.06.20 easyJet Outperform
16.06.20 artec technologies Kaufen
16.06.20 United Internet buy
16.06.20 Sunrise Communications buy
16.06.20 SAP buy
16.06.20 Telefonica Hold
16.06.20 Orange Hold
16.06.20 Vodafone Group Hold
16.06.20 Carrefour buy
16.06.20 Unilever buy
16.06.20 BP buy
16.06.20 Linde buy
16.06.20 SAP Outperform
16.06.20 Fraport buy
16.06.20 SAP Hold
16.06.20 Bayer Hold
16.06.20 WashTec buy
16.06.20 Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
16.06.20 SAP buy
16.06.20 Deutsche Wohnen buy
16.06.20 TUI Equal weight
16.06.20 Deutsche Telekom buy
16.06.20 K+S buy
16.06.20 Barclays overweight
16.06.20 Novo Nordisk overweight
16.06.20 SAP Conviction Buy List
16.06.20 BP Conviction Buy List
16.06.20 LOréal Neutral

