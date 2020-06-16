|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
4,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
3,12 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
28,41%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
Daniel Roeska
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,64 £
|09:16 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.06.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.06.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.06.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.06.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:16 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.06.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.06.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.06.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.06.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
