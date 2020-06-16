NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat IAG nach den Lockerungen der Lockdown-Maßnahmen in Europa auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 400 Pence belassen. Auch wenn die Aktienkurse der Fluggesellschaften in den vergangenen Wochen wieder deutlich gestiegen seien, sehe er bei einigen noch weiteres Potenzial, schrieb Analyst Daniel Roeska in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Dafür werde eine Erholung der Ergebnisniveaus in den Jahren 2022/23 zugrunde gelegt. Er bevorzuge Billigfluggesellschaften, noch vor den Papieren der IAG./ck/mis





Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.06.2020 / 23:02 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.