|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
3,30 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,05 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
215,72%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,04 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
216,24%
|
Analyst Name:
Daniel Roeska
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,33 £
