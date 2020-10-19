finanzen.net
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

1,17EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,64%
10:33:22
STU
1,04GBP
-0,03GBP
-2,49%
11:23:36
LSE
21.10.2020 11:26

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Bernstein Research)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 330 Pence belassen. Das Licht am Ende des Tunnels habe sich für die europäischen Fluggesellschaften als Illusion erwiesen, schrieb Analyst Daniel Roeska in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie unter Verweis auf neue Lockdown-Maßnahmen und Reisewarnungen. Es drohten weitere Flugkapazitätskürzungen. Mit Blick auf die zu erwartende Gewinnerholung ab 2022 zieht er Billigfluggesellschaften vor. IAG sei derweil der Qualitätstitel unter den Netzwerklinien und habe einen fundamentalen Konzernumbau für die Zeit nach Corona begonnen./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.10.2020 / 23:04 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.10.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
3,30 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,05 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
215,72%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,04 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
216,24%
Analyst Name:
Daniel Roeska 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,33 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

11:26 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
19.10.20 International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital
30.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy HSBC
16.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+123,29%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +123,29%
Ø Kursziel: 2,33
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
1
1,5
2
2,5
3
3,5
UBS AG
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
3 £
HSBC
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Barclays Capital
1 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
3 £
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +123,29%
Ø Kursziel: 2,33
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

