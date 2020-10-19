NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 330 Pence belassen. Das Licht am Ende des Tunnels habe sich für die europäischen Fluggesellschaften als Illusion erwiesen, schrieb Analyst Daniel Roeska in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie unter Verweis auf neue Lockdown-Maßnahmen und Reisewarnungen. Es drohten weitere Flugkapazitätskürzungen. Mit Blick auf die zu erwartende Gewinnerholung ab 2022 zieht er Billigfluggesellschaften vor. IAG sei derweil der Qualitätstitel unter den Netzwerklinien und habe einen fundamentalen Konzernumbau für die Zeit nach Corona begonnen./gl/mis