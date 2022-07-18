  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,40EUR
±0,00EUR
+0,11%
16:06:02
XETRA
1,17GBP
-0,02GBP
-1,42%
16:29:50
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

01.08.2022 16:16

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Bernstein Research)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen von 190 auf 180 Pence gesenkt. Die Einstufung wurde auf "Outperform" belassen. Der kurzfristige Umsatz der Fluggesellschaft pro angebotenem Sitzplatzkilometer sei solide gewesen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Seines Erachtens ist die Aktie ein hochwertiges Investment unter den Fluggesellschaften und die Trends für den Sommer unterstützten dies. Sowohl der Nachholbedarf als auch die verbesserte Wettbewerbsstruktur trügen zu verbesserten Renditen bei. Die Unternehmensgruppe sei auf gutem Weg zu einem positiven operativen Ergebnis (Ebit) in diesem Jahr./ck/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2022 / 17:36 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.08.2022 / 04:15 / UTC


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,41 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
1,17 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,64 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

13:16 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11:36 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
15.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold HSBC
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysensuche

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+41,07%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +41,07%
Ø Kursziel: 1,64
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
HSBC
1 £
UBS AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +41,07%
Ø Kursziel: 1,64
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

