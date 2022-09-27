NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Airlines hätten einen "fantastischen" Sommer erlebt und blickten trotz Gegenwinds optimistisch in die Zukunft, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Wenn Makrorisiken den Markt unter Druck setzten, seien kosteneffiziente Airlines grundsätzlich im Vorteil./jcf/la