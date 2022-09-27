|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
1,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,12 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
0,98 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,54 £
|27.09.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.09.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.09.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|27.09.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.09.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.09.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|01.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|18.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|27.09.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.09.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:26 Uhr
|Nagarro Buy
|12:19 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|12:13 Uhr
|RATIONAL Hold
|12:07 Uhr
|Orsted Hold
|12:00 Uhr
|Amazon Buy
|11:56 Uhr
|HORNBACH Buy
|11:39 Uhr
|adidas Sell
|11:27 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|11:26 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Conviction Buy List
|11:25 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|11:25 Uhr
|LANXESS Buy
|11:23 Uhr
|AUTO1 Buy
|11:23 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Buy
|11:22 Uhr
|1&1 Hold
|11:17 Uhr
|Unilever Buy
|11:16 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|11:12 Uhr
|Gerresheimer Buy
|11:11 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|09:49 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Hold
|09:49 Uhr
|Siemens Buy
|09:48 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|09:37 Uhr
|Gerresheimer Outperform
|09:18 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|09:14 Uhr
|Philips Overweight
|08:59 Uhr
|METRO (St.) Equal Weight
|08:56 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Overweight
|08:53 Uhr
|Zalando Equal Weight
|08:48 Uhr
|HelloFresh Overweight
|08:21 Uhr
|RWE Kaufen
|08:19 Uhr
|KION GROUP Overweight
|08:18 Uhr
|GSK Neutral
|08:15 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Overweight
|08:10 Uhr
|Kering Neutral
|07:52 Uhr
|TotalEnergies Buy
|07:51 Uhr
|Eni Buy
|07:46 Uhr
|BP Conviction Buy List
|07:45 Uhr
|K+S Overweight
|07:43 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|07:42 Uhr
|Vantage Towers Underweight
|03.10.22
|Prosus Overweight
|03.10.22
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|03.10.22
|Novo Nordisk Overweight
|03.10.22
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Outperform
|03.10.22
|Credit Suisse (CS) Hold
|03.10.22
|Reckitt Benckiser Overweight
|03.10.22
|Tesla Buy
|03.10.22
|GSK Hold
|03.10.22
|ArcelorMittal Outperform
|03.10.22
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|03.10.22
|Deutsche Telekom Outperform
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan