International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,12EUR
+0,05EUR
+4,27%
13:17:04
XETRA
0,98GBP
+0,04GBP
+4,64%
13:34:16
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

04.10.2022 13:26

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Bernstein Research)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Airlines hätten einen "fantastischen" Sommer erlebt und blickten trotz Gegenwinds optimistisch in die Zukunft, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Wenn Makrorisiken den Markt unter Druck setzten, seien kosteneffiziente Airlines grundsätzlich im Vorteil./jcf/la

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.10.2022 / 21:01 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.10.2022 / 04:15 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,12 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
0,98 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,54 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

27.09.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.09.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.09.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
26.08.22 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.08.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Zinssenkungsfantasien: DAX über 12.500 Punkten -- Porsche, VW und BMW auf dem US-Automarkt mit höherem Absatz -- ProSiebenSat.1, BASF im Fokus
Sixt plant Kauf von 100.000 E-Autos von Tesla-Rivale BYD. Amazon-Beteiligung Rivian überzeugt mit Produktionszahlen und bestätigt Jahresziele. EU-Kommission bereitet sich auf mögliche Stromausfälle vor. Australiens Notenbank hebt Leitzins an - allerdings nur leicht. Kohleausstieg nun schon bis 2030 - DZ Bank bleibt bei Kaufempfehlung für RWE. Roche erhält in den USA Zulassung für Brustkrebs-Begleittest.
12:55 Uhr
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Aufwärtsschwung bei Aktien und Anleihen hält an (Dow Jones)
06:53 Uhr
Zinssenkungsfantasien: DAX über 12.500 Punkten -- Porsche, VW und BMW auf dem US-Automarkt mit höherem Absatz -- ProSiebenSat.1, BASF im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.10.22
Lufthansa-Aktie und weitere Airlines unter Druck nach Abstufungen (dpa-afx)
03.10.22
Wall Street letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt in Grün -- Tesla-Auslieferungen enttäuschen -- Vodafone will Three UK übernehmen -- RWE plant Milliardenkauf- Accelleron-IPO, Porsche, Sixt im Fokus (finanzen.net)
01.10.22
British Airways gründet Online-Weinhandel (aeroTELEGRAPH)
30.09.22
Wie Experten die International Consolidated Airlines-Aktie im September einstuften (finanzen.net)
30.09.22
Coronavirus Update: Global tally of COVID cases down 11% in latest week as fatalities fall 18%; BA.5 remains dominant strain (MarketWatch)
29.09.22
EMA Accepts Moderna's (MRNA) Filing for Omicron BA.4, BA.5 Booster (Zacks)
Zinssenkungsfantasien: DAX über 12.500 Punkten -- Porsche, VW und BMW auf dem US-Automarkt mit höherem Absatz -- ProSiebenSat.1, BASF im Fokus
Sixt plant Kauf von 100.000 E-Autos von Tesla-Rivale BYD. Amazon-Beteiligung Rivian überzeugt mit Produktionszahlen und bestätigt Jahresziele. EU-Kommission bereitet sich auf mögliche Stromausfälle vor. Australiens Notenbank hebt Leitzins an - allerdings nur leicht. Kohleausstieg nun schon bis 2030 - DZ Bank bleibt bei Kaufempfehlung für RWE. Roche erhält in den USA Zulassung für Brustkrebs-Begleittest.
12:55 Uhr
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Aufwärtsschwung bei Aktien und Anleihen hält an (Dow Jones)
06:53 Uhr
Zinssenkungsfantasien: DAX über 12.500 Punkten -- Porsche, VW und BMW auf dem US-Automarkt mit höherem Absatz -- ProSiebenSat.1, BASF im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.10.22
Lufthansa-Aktie und weitere Airlines unter Druck nach Abstufungen (dpa-afx)
03.10.22
Wall Street letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt in Grün -- Tesla-Auslieferungen enttäuschen -- Vodafone will Three UK übernehmen -- RWE plant Milliardenkauf- Accelleron-IPO, Porsche, Sixt im Fokus (finanzen.net)
01.10.22
British Airways gründet Online-Weinhandel (aeroTELEGRAPH)
30.09.22
Wie Experten die International Consolidated Airlines-Aktie im September einstuften (finanzen.net)
28.09.22
KORREKTUR: Umfrage: Mehrheit will weiter Maske im Flugzeug tragen (dpa-afx)
28.09.22
Umfrage: Nur Minderheit will weiter Maske im Flugzeug tragen (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+57,53%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +57,53%
Ø Kursziel: 1,54
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
Bernstein Research
2 £
HSBC
1 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
UBS AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +57,53%
Ø Kursziel: 1,54
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

