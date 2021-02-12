|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
2,28 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,45 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
56,97%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,48 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
54,47%
Analyst Name:
Neil Glynn
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,95 £
|12.02.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.02.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|27.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.02.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.02.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|27.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.02.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.02.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|27.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|12.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|30.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
