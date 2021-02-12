  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

1,74EUR
+0,03EUR
+1,46%
12.02.2021
STU
1,48GBP
-0,01GBP
-0,74%
12.02.2021
LSE
12.02.2021 09:50

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 228 Pence belassen. IAG habe das Potenzial, mit der beginnenden Erholung der Luftfahrtbranche wieder zu den Margen vor der Pandemie zurückzufinden, schrieb Analyst Neil Glynn in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.02.2021 / / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
2,28 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,45 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
56,97%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,48 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
54,47%
Analyst Name:
Neil Glynn 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,95 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12.02.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
09.02.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
27.01.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.01.21 International Consolidated Airlines Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
20.01.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+32,34%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +32,34%
Ø Kursziel: 1,95
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
2,00 £
HSBC
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +32,34%
Ø Kursziel: 1,95
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

