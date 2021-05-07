|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
2,28 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
2,13 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,94%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,13 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,96%
|
Analyst Name:
Neil Glynn
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,28 £
|08:01 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|22.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|30.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2021 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
