LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen zum Schlussquartal 2020 von 175 auf 205 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Fluggesellschafts-Holding habe eine gute Kostenkontrolle gezeigt und mit ihrer Geschäftsentwicklung moderat positiv überrascht, schrieb Analystin Rishika Savjani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Vor der zweiten Jahreshälfte sei aber nur ein begrenztes Erholungspotenzial in Sicht./gl/mis