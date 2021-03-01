  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,40EUR
+0,03EUR
+1,40%
09:15:35
FSE
2,06GBP
+0,02GBP
+1,01%
09:09:45
LSE
01.03.2021 08:16

International Consolidated Airlines overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen zum Schlussquartal 2020 von 175 auf 205 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Fluggesellschafts-Holding habe eine gute Kostenkontrolle gezeigt und mit ihrer Geschäftsentwicklung moderat positiv überrascht, schrieb Analystin Rishika Savjani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Vor der zweiten Jahreshälfte sei aber nur ein begrenztes Erholungspotenzial in Sicht./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.02.2021 / 17:14 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.03.2021 / 05:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines overweight

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
2,05 £
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
1,93 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,20%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,06 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,34%
Analyst Name:
Rishika Savjani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,09 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

01.03.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy Deutsche Bank AG
01.03.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.03.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
01.03.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital
26.02.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Milliardenverlust
IAG-Aktie in Grün: British-Airways-Mutter IAG schreibt im Corona-Jahr Milliarden-Verlust
Der Einbruch des Flugverkehrs durch die Corona-Pandemie hat der British-Airways-Mutter IAG im abgelaufenen Jahr einen Milliardenverlust eingebrockt.
02.03.21
Kontrollen und Tests: Passagiere warten stundenlang in Heathrow (dpa-afx)
01.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Sehr fest - Markt setzt auf -2- (Dow Jones)
01.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Sehr fest - Markt setzt auf Lockerungen (Dow Jones)
01.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Sehr fest - Markt setzt auf -2- (Dow Jones)
01.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Sehr fest - Markt setzt auf Lockerungen (Dow Jones)
01.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Sehr fest - Markt setzt auf -2- (Dow Jones)
01.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Sehr fest - Markt setzt auf Lockerungen (Dow Jones)
01.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Sehr fest - Markt setzt auf Ende der Lockdowns (Dow Jones)
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+1,44%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,44%
Ø Kursziel: 2,09
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
2,2
HSBC
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,44%
Ø Kursziel: 2,09
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

