|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
2,20 £
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
1,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,82%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
1,64 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34,21%
|
Analyst Name:
Rishika Savjani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,99 £
ETF-Sparplan