International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,95EUR
-0,03EUR
-1,56%
16:40:16
XETRA
1,64GBP
-0,02GBP
-1,17%
16:54:27
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

18.01.2022 13:16

International Consolidated Airlines Overweight (Barclays Capital)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 215 auf 220 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Omikron-Variante des Coronavirus dürfte zum Jahresschluss das Buchungsverhalten beeinflusst haben, die größten operativen Folgen dürften aber erst im ersten Quartal 2022 spürbar werden, schrieb Analystin Rishika Savjani in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenausblick auf das vierte Quartal. Sie kürzte ihre Kapazitätserwartungen rund um den Jahreswechsel, erhöhte aber ihre Cargo-Prognosen und passte ihre Ölpreiserwartungen nochmals geringfügig an./tih/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2022 / 17:00 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.01.2022 / 05:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Overweight

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
2,20 £
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
1,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,82%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
1,64 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34,21%
Analyst Name:
Rishika Savjani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,99 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

13:16 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Overweight Barclays Capital
12:56 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13.01.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
10.01.22 International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform Bernstein Research
05.01.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Vereinbarung fast aufgehoben
IAG-Aktie im Minus: British-Airways-Mutter IAG kurz vor Absage von Air Europa-Übernahme
Die geplante Übernahme der spanischen Fluggesellschaft Air Europa durch die British-Airways-Mutter IAG steht wohl kurz vor dem Aus.
17.01.22
Spanien prüft wohl gemeinsamen Einstieg mit IAG bei Air Europa (Airliners)
17.01.22
Auch IAG wieder im Gespräch: Spanien könnte bald 40 Prozent an Air Europa halten (aeroTELEGRAPH)
15.01.22
Spanien prüft gemeinsamen Einstieg mit IAG bei Air Europa (aero.de)
14.01.22
Luxair mit Kampfansage an British Airways (aeroTELEGRAPH)
13.01.22
BA Cityfyer fliegt von London-City nach Luxemburg (aeroTELEGRAPH)
12.01.22
Nordex erhält einen Auftrag von RWE Renewables Iberia: Wie die Aktie reagierte (Börse Online)
12.01.22
Auch IAG interessiert sich für Ita Airways (Airliners)
12.01.22
IAG guckt sich ITA ebenfalls an (aero.de)
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+21,63%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +21,63%
Ø Kursziel: 1,99
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
UBS AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +21,63%
Ø Kursziel: 1,99
