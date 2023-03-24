DAX 15.570 +0,3%ESt50 4.298 +0,3%TDax 3.302 -0,7%Dow 32.859 +0,4%Nas 12.013 +0,7%Bitcoin 25.565 -0,5%Euro 1,0895 -0,1%Öl 79,00 -0,3%Gold 1.979 +0,0%
Frankfurter Börse: DAX-Anleger behalten Inflation im Blick - Index freundlich
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,71 EUR +0,09 EUR +5,33 %
STU
1,52 GBP +0,03 GBP +2,34 %
CHX
WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

Barclays Capital

10:06
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat International Airlines Group von "Equal Weight" auf "Overweight" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 165 auf 170 Pence angehoben. Gesamtwirtschaftliche Faktoren belasteten diese zyklische Branche, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie zu europäischen Airlines. Er geht aber weiter von starker Reisenachfrage im Sommer aus. Zudem profitierten die Gesellschaften von günstigeren Treibstoffpreisen und dem schwächeren US-Dollar. Lobbenberg votiert nun nur noch bei Wizz Air mit "Underweight" und sieht alle anderen Aktien optimistisch./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.03.2023 / 22:12 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.03.2023 / 04:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Rob Wilson / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Overweight

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,70 £
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
1,72 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
1,52 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lobbenberg 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,82 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

