International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat International Airlines Group von "Equal Weight" auf "Overweight" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 165 auf 170 Pence angehoben. Gesamtwirtschaftliche Faktoren belasteten diese zyklische Branche, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie zu europäischen Airlines. Er geht aber weiter von starker Reisenachfrage im Sommer aus. Zudem profitierten die Gesellschaften von günstigeren Treibstoffpreisen und dem schwächeren US-Dollar. Lobbenberg votiert nun nur noch bei Wizz Air mit "Underweight" und sieht alle anderen Aktien optimistisch./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.03.2023 / 22:12 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.03.2023 / 04:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Rob Wilson / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
1,70 £
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
1,72 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
1,52 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lobbenberg
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,82 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|10:06
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:21
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.03.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.03.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.03.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:06
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:21
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.03.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.03.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.03.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:06
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:21
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.11.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|28.03.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.03.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.03.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.03.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.02.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital