International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,90EUR
-0,05EUR
-2,62%
16:54:57
FSE
1,60GBP
-0,06GBP
-3,40%
17:35:29
LSE

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

19.01.2022 15:26

International Consolidated Airlines Reduce (Kepler Cheuvreux)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für IAG vor Zahlen auf "Reduce" mit einem Kursziel von 1,30 Euro belassen. Im vierten Quartal dürften der Fluggesellschaft die wieder belebten Strecken in die USA geholfen haben, schrieb Analystin Ruxandra Haradau-Doser in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Aussichten für den Sommer 2022 seien zwar gut, zu Jahresbeginn aber dürfte das Fluggastaufkommen nochmals deutlich leiden. Die Buchungen für die Oster- und Sommerferien dürften vorerst auf einem niedrigem Niveau verbleiben./tih/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

