Rio Tinto Aktie WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

50,31EUR
+0,98EUR
+1,99%
14:16:00
XETRA
45,46GBP
+0,57GBP
+1,27%
14:45:09
BTE
02.07.2020 12:56

Rio Tinto buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat Rio Tinto von "Hold" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 4600 auf 4900 Pence angehoben. Der Bergbaukonzern sei angesichts der bevorstehenden Umbauphase zu emissionsärmeren Energien langfristig besser positioniert als Konkurrent BHP, schrieb Analyst Liam Fitzpatrick in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Kurzfristig biete der Konzern zudem überzeugend hohe Barmittelflüsse und Ausschüttungen. Rio Tinto ersetzt nun als Favorit des Analysten BHP, dessen Einstufung der Experte auf "Hold" senkte./tav/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.07.2020 / / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.07.2020 / 06:07 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto buy

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
49,00 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
45,11 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
8,62%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
45,46 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,79%
Analyst Name:
Liam Fitzpatrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
45,08 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

-0,84%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,84%
Ø Kursziel: 45,08
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
30
35
40
45
50
55
Morgan Stanley
44,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
40,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
45 £
Barclays Capital
32,00 £
UBS AG
44,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
52,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
51 £
RBC Capital Markets
36,00 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
57,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
49,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,84%
Ø Kursziel: 45,08
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

