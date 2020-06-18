finanzen.net

25.06.2020 13:46

Rio Tinto buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 4100 auf 4400 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das Unternehmen profitiere von der Stärke des Eisenerzgeschäfts, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Zudem sei die Dividende attraktiv./mf/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.06.2020 / 08:00 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto buy

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
44,00 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
45,08 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,40%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
45,38 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,03%
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
44,78 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysensuche

GO
