Rio Tinto Aktie

63,17EUR
-0,42EUR
-0,66%
14:50:36
STU
53,67GBP
-0,31GBP
-0,57%
15:01:15
CHX

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

23.11.2022 12:06

Rio Tinto Hold (Deutsche Bank AG)

Rio Tinto Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto in einem Branchenausblick auf 2023 von 5700 auf 5800 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Wie Analyst Liam Fitzpatrick in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie schrieb, bevorzugt er im Hinblick auf das neue Jahr Rohstoffkonzerne mit starken Mittelzuflüssen, Wachstumstreibern und/oder Selbstoptimierungspotenzialen. So müsse die Branche Geld für Kapazitätserweiterungen in die Hand nehmen, da die Nachfrage sonst absehbar nicht mehr bedient werden könne. Für Rio Tinto könnte es ein bedeutendes Jahr werden, was das Wachstum und die Strategie betrifft./tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.11.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.11.2022 / 06:43 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Hold

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
58,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
63,28 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
53,67 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Liam Fitzpatrick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
53,68 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

12:06 Uhr Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08.11.22 Rio Tinto Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.11.22 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
19.10.22 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
19.10.22 Rio Tinto Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Wall Street letztlich höher -- DAX schließt in Grün -- VW legt erstes Angebot für Haustarif vor -- GAZPROM droht mit reduzierten Lieferungen -- Zoom, TAG Immobilien, thyssenkrupp, Vodafone im Fokus
Bundesbank-Chefsieht Inflationshöhepunkt noch nicht überschritten. Toyota senkt Jahresproduktion wegen Chipmangels. Deutsche Bitpanda-Tochter erhält BaFin-Lizenz für Krypto-Handel. Banken fragen mehr EZB-Liquidität nach. Nach Twitter-Übernahme durch Musk: Verifikations-Häkchens auf Eis gelegt. Novo Nordisk investiert Millionen in Ausbau seiner Fertigungskapazitäten.
22.11.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Uneinheitlich - Hongkong erneut mit Abschlägen (Dow Jones)
22.11.22
"Die einzige Vermögensklasse, die in Inflationszeiten Gewinne generiert": Was Suze Orman Anlegern jetzt empfiehlt (finanzen.net)
21.11.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Erneute Corona-Ausbrüche in China sorgen für Abschläge (Dow Jones)
21.11.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Corona-Ausbrüche in China belasten - Tokio stabil (Dow Jones)
08.11.22
POZZOLANS FROM MINE WASTE to DECARBONIZE CONCRETE (PR Newswire)
28.10.22
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Abgaben - China-Börsen erneut unter Druck (Dow Jones)
18.10.22
Rio Tinto-Aktie tiefer: Förderziel für Kupfer gesenkt - Barclays belässt Rio Tinto auf 'Underweight' (finanzen.net)
18.10.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Rückgang der Gaspreise treibt Erholung an (Dow Jones)
Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+0,02%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +0,02%
Ø Kursziel: 53,68
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
Deutsche Bank AG
58,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
62,00 £
RBC Capital Markets
46,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
55 £
Credit Suisse Group
58,00 £
UBS AG
43,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
40,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
68,00 £
Morgan Stanley
62 £
Barclays Capital
45,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +0,02%
Ø Kursziel: 53,68
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

