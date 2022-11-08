FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto in einem Branchenausblick auf 2023 von 5700 auf 5800 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Wie Analyst Liam Fitzpatrick in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie schrieb, bevorzugt er im Hinblick auf das neue Jahr Rohstoffkonzerne mit starken Mittelzuflüssen, Wachstumstreibern und/oder Selbstoptimierungspotenzialen. So müsse die Branche Geld für Kapazitätserweiterungen in die Hand nehmen, da die Nachfrage sonst absehbar nicht mehr bedient werden könne. Für Rio Tinto könnte es ein bedeutendes Jahr werden, was das Wachstum und die Strategie betrifft./tih