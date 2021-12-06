  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Inflation - Temporär oder nachhaltig? - Mit dem Vontobel Inflation Influenced Index investieren Sie je nach Inflationsszenario dynamisch in diverse Werte!-w-

Rio Tinto Aktie

55,90EUR
-0,50EUR
-0,89%
14:44:34
STU
47,16GBP
-0,16GBP
-0,34%
14:49:46
CHX

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
09.12.2021 10:21

Rio Tinto Overweight (Morgan Stanley)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Morgan Stanley hat Rio Tinto in einem Ausblick auf das erste Quartal 2022 von "Equal-weight" auf "Overweight" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 4880 auf 5220 Pence angehoben. Die hohe Nachfrage Chinas nach Industrierohstoffen habe sich stark verlangsamt, aber bis zum zweiten Halbjahr 2022 dürfte es zu einer darauf folgenden Verbesserung bei den Baubeginnen kommen, was wiederum einen Aufschwung bei Eisenerz begünstigen sollte, schrieb Analyst Alain Gabriel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie zur europäischen Metall- und Bergbaubranche. Zu Rio Tinto schrieb er, dass sich das Chance-Risiko-Profil verbessert habe./ck/gl

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Rio Tinto
Long
 SR8Y5C 4,88
1,15
BEST Unlimited Bull auf Rio Tinto
Long
 SB7VZQ 8,16
0,69
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SR8Y5C, SB7VZQ. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.12.2021 / 21:03 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Overweight

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Morgan Stanley		 Kursziel:
52,20 £
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
56,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,61%
Rating vorher:
Equal-weight		 Kurs aktuell:
47,16 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,70%
Analyst Name:
Alain Gabriel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
49,38 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

10:21 Uhr Rio Tinto Overweight Morgan Stanley
06.12.21 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.11.21 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
23.11.21 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
02.11.21 Rio Tinto Outperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Euro am Sonntag-Aktien-Check
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Eisenerz beflügelt
Nach rund 18 Monaten sinkender Preise lässt die Hoffnung auf eine höhere Stahlproduktion vor allem in China die Nachfrage nach Eisenerz wieder steigen.
09:25 Uhr
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Tokio etwas leichter - Hongkong und Schanghai fest (Dow Jones)
06:53 Uhr
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Corona Hauptthema - Schanghai und Hongkong fest (Dow Jones)
06.12.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Rio Tinto auf 'Neutral' und Ziel auf 4950 Pence (dpa-afx)
01.12.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Erneuter Stabilisierungsversuch (Dow Jones)
30.11.21
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Rio Tinto im November mehrheitlich zum Kauf  (finanzen.net)
25.11.21
QIX Dividenden Europa: Rio Tinto investiert in Batteriehersteller InoBat (finanzen.net)
16.11.21
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Börsen im Wartemodus uneinheitlich (Dow Jones)
10.11.21
MÄRKTE ASIEN/China-Börsen trotz Sorgen von Tagestiefs erholt (Dow Jones)
Euro am Sonntag-Aktien-Check
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Eisenerz beflügelt
Nach rund 18 Monaten sinkender Preise lässt die Hoffnung auf eine höhere Stahlproduktion vor allem in China die Nachfrage nach Eisenerz wieder steigen.
09:25 Uhr
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Tokio etwas leichter - Hongkong und Schanghai fest (Dow Jones)
06:53 Uhr
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Corona Hauptthema - Schanghai und Hongkong fest (Dow Jones)
06.12.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Rio Tinto auf 'Neutral' und Ziel auf 4950 Pence (dpa-afx)
01.12.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Erneuter Stabilisierungsversuch (Dow Jones)
30.11.21
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Rio Tinto im November mehrheitlich zum Kauf  (finanzen.net)
25.11.21
QIX Dividenden Europa: Rio Tinto investiert in Batteriehersteller InoBat (finanzen.net)
16.11.21
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Börsen im Wartemodus uneinheitlich (Dow Jones)
10.11.21
MÄRKTE ASIEN/China-Börsen trotz Sorgen von Tagestiefs erholt (Dow Jones)
28.07.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende deutlich an (MyDividends)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
17.02.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)
Euro am Sonntag-Aktien-Check
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Eisenerz beflügelt
Nach rund 18 Monaten sinkender Preise lässt die Hoffnung auf eine höhere Stahlproduktion vor allem in China die Nachfrage nach Eisenerz wieder steigen.
09:25 Uhr
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Tokio etwas leichter - Hongkong und Schanghai fest (Dow Jones)
06:53 Uhr
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Corona Hauptthema - Schanghai und Hongkong fest (Dow Jones)
06.12.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Rio Tinto auf 'Neutral' und Ziel auf 4950 Pence (dpa-afx)
01.12.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Erneuter Stabilisierungsversuch (Dow Jones)
30.11.21
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Rio Tinto im November mehrheitlich zum Kauf  (finanzen.net)
29.11.21
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Eisenerz beflügelt (finanzen.net)
25.11.21
QIX Dividenden Europa: Rio Tinto investiert in Batteriehersteller InoBat (finanzen.net)
16.11.21
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Börsen im Wartemodus uneinheitlich (Dow Jones)
Euro am Sonntag-Aktien-Check
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Eisenerz beflügelt
Nach rund 18 Monaten sinkender Preise lässt die Hoffnung auf eine höhere Stahlproduktion vor allem in China die Nachfrage nach Eisenerz wieder steigen.
09:25 Uhr
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Tokio etwas leichter - Hongkong und Schanghai fest (Dow Jones)
06:53 Uhr
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Corona Hauptthema - Schanghai und Hongkong fest (Dow Jones)
06.12.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Rio Tinto auf 'Neutral' und Ziel auf 4950 Pence (dpa-afx)
01.12.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Erneuter Stabilisierungsversuch (Dow Jones)
30.11.21
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Rio Tinto im November mehrheitlich zum Kauf  (finanzen.net)
29.11.21
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Eisenerz beflügelt (finanzen.net)
25.11.21
QIX Dividenden Europa: Rio Tinto investiert in Batteriehersteller InoBat (finanzen.net)
16.11.21
MÄRKTE ASIEN/Börsen im Wartemodus uneinheitlich (Dow Jones)
28.07.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende deutlich an (MyDividends)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
22.07.21
IIROC Trading Resumption - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
20.07.21
IIROC Trading Halt - RIO (PR Newswire)
17.02.21
Rio Tinto hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc Newsmehr Rio Tinto plc News
RSS Feed
Rio Tinto plc zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+4,72%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,72%
Ø Kursziel: 49,38
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
42
44
46
48
50
52
54
56
58
Deutsche Bank AG
52,00 £
Morgan Stanley
52 £
RBC Capital Markets
42,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
50 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
50,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
53 £
Barclays Capital
42,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
53,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
58,00 £
UBS AG
42,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,72%
Ø Kursziel: 49,38
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:22 Uhr Coca-Cola Outperform
13:04 Uhr UniCredit Conviction Buy List
12:50 Uhr Volvo Cars Neutral
12:44 Uhr LEG Immobilien Overweight
12:43 Uhr Inditex Underperform
12:40 Uhr HelloFresh Outperform
12:29 Uhr Rolls-Royce Neutral
12:19 Uhr Coca-Cola Neutral
12:06 Uhr Stellantis Buy
12:03 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
11:57 Uhr ASML NV Buy
11:56 Uhr Infineon Buy
11:54 Uhr DWS Group Buy
11:46 Uhr BAT Buy
11:40 Uhr BASF Buy
11:39 Uhr HORNBACH Buy
11:35 Uhr Alstom Neutral
11:34 Uhr Airbus Conviction Buy List
11:22 Uhr Hermès (Hermes International) Buy
11:21 Uhr SAP Neutral
11:21 Uhr SUSE Neutral
11:20 Uhr Software Neutral
11:20 Uhr TeamViewer Overweight
11:02 Uhr HelloFresh Buy
10:58 Uhr Volvo Cars Buy
10:56 Uhr thyssenkrupp Equal-weight
10:43 Uhr Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Underweight
10:39 Uhr HelloFresh Buy
10:38 Uhr ArcelorMittal Overweight
10:36 Uhr Delivery Hero Buy
10:35 Uhr BioNTech (ADRs) Hold
10:35 Uhr VINCI Equal Weight
10:35 Uhr Holcim Overweight
10:34 Uhr HeidelbergCement Underweight
10:30 Uhr LOréal Buy
10:29 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
10:14 Uhr CRH Equal Weight
10:04 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Buy
09:41 Uhr Zur Rose Buy
09:40 Uhr Commerzbank Hold
09:38 Uhr voestalpine Underweight
09:31 Uhr Rio Tinto Overweight
09:18 Uhr Salzgitter Underweight
08:54 Uhr TRATON Neutral
08:53 Uhr ENCAVIS Kaufen
07:43 Uhr Prosus Overweight
07:43 Uhr HelloFresh Neutral
07:41 Uhr Diageo Underperform
07:40 Uhr Danone Sector Perform
07:32 Uhr Scout24 Overweight

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen