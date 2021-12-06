Aktie in diesem Artikel Rio Tinto plc 55,90 EUR

-0,89% Charts

News

Analysen Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen Rio Tinto plc 55,90 EUR -0,89% Charts

News

Analysen Hier für 0 € handeln NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Morgan Stanley hat Rio Tinto in einem Ausblick auf das erste Quartal 2022 von "Equal-weight" auf "Overweight" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 4880 auf 5220 Pence angehoben. Die hohe Nachfrage Chinas nach Industrierohstoffen habe sich stark verlangsamt, aber bis zum zweiten Halbjahr 2022 dürfte es zu einer darauf folgenden Verbesserung bei den Baubeginnen kommen, was wiederum einen Aufschwung bei Eisenerz begünstigen sollte, schrieb Analyst Alain Gabriel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie zur europäischen Metall- und Bergbaubranche. Zu Rio Tinto schrieb er, dass sich das Chance-Risiko-Profil verbessert habe./ck/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.12.2021 / 21:03 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.