NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5900 Pence belassen. Die Ernennung des bisherigen Finanzchefs zum neuen Konzernchef sei positiv, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Diese Kontinuität erspare dem Bergbauunternehmen eine strategisch womöglich kostspielige Übergangsphase. Damit sei kurzfristig auch das Risiko sinkender Markterwartungen gebannt, die üblicherweise bei der Ernennung eines Chefs außerhalb des bisherigen Managements folgten./tav/zb