Rio Tinto Aktie WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

63,24EUR
+1,29EUR
+2,08%
10:38:25
STU
56,57GBP
+0,43GBP
+0,77%
10:50:41
BTE
17.12.2020 10:36

Rio Tinto Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5900 Pence belassen. Die Ernennung des bisherigen Finanzchefs zum neuen Konzernchef sei positiv, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Diese Kontinuität erspare dem Bergbauunternehmen eine strategisch womöglich kostspielige Übergangsphase. Damit sei kurzfristig auch das Risiko sinkender Markterwartungen gebannt, die üblicherweise bei der Ernennung eines Chefs außerhalb des bisherigen Managements folgten./tav/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.12.2020 / 02:38 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.12.2020 / 02:43 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
59,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
56,63 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,19%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
56,57 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,30%
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
52,92 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

-6,46%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -6,46%
Ø Kursziel: 52,92
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
35
40
45
50
55
60
65
70
RBC Capital Markets
59,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
71 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
56 £
Morgan Stanley
52,00 £
Barclays Capital
39 £
Deutsche Bank AG
50,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
50,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
54,00 £
UBS AG
45,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -6,46%
Ø Kursziel: 52,92
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

