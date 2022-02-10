NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Jahreszahlen von 5200 auf 5100 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern habe die Erwartungen weitgehend erfüllt, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die vom Unternehmen genannten, weiter bestehenden Risiken im Zusammenhang mit der Eisenerzmine Pilbara berücksichtige er bereits in seinem Bewertungsmodell./gl/bek