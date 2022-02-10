  • Suche
Um 18 Uhr geht's los: Pharma-Boom - so profitieren Anleger von aussichtsreichen Healthcare-Trends! Jetzt noch schnell anmelden!

Rio Tinto Aktie

67,60EUR
-1,10EUR
-1,60%
16:43:07
STU
55,74GBP
-1,17GBP
-2,06%
16:28:22
LSE

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

23.02.2022 15:41

Rio Tinto Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Jahreszahlen von 5200 auf 5100 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern habe die Erwartungen weitgehend erfüllt, schrieb Analyst Tyler Broda in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die vom Unternehmen genannten, weiter bestehenden Risiken im Zusammenhang mit der Eisenerzmine Pilbara berücksichtige er bereits in seinem Bewertungsmodell./gl/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.02.2022 / 08:21 / EST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.02.2022 / 08:21 / EST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
51,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
55,67 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,39%
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
55,74 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,50%
Analyst Name:
Tyler Broda 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
51,66 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

