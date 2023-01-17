DAX 15.011 +0,6%ESt50 4.114 +0,5%TDax 3.153 +0,4%Dow 33.102 +0,2%Nas 10.957 +1,0%Bitcoin 19.506 +0,3%Euro 1,0834 +0,0%Öl 86,21 -0,2%Gold 1.926 -0,3%
Rio Tinto Aktie

71,77 EUR +0,14 EUR +0,20 %
WKN852147 SymbolRTPPF
62,06 GBP +0,02 GBP +0,03 %
WKN852147 SymbolRTPPF
WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

Rio Tinto Sell

18.01.23 - UBS AG
Rio Tinto Sell

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 5000 Pence belassen. Die Eisenerzproduktion erhole sich, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop am Dienstag in einer Reaktion auf entsprechende Zahlen des Bergbaukonzerns./ag/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2023 / 11:30 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.01.2023 / 11:30 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sell

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
50,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
71,69 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
62,06 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
59,87 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

18.01.23 Rio Tinto Outperform Credit Suisse Group
18.01.23 Rio Tinto Sell UBS AG
17.01.23 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
17.01.23 Rio Tinto Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.01.23 Rio Tinto Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

