Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Sell
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 5000 Pence belassen. Die Eisenerzproduktion erhole sich, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop am Dienstag in einer Reaktion auf entsprechende Zahlen des Bergbaukonzerns./ag/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2023 / 11:30 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.01.2023 / 11:30 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Rio Tinto
|Short
|SH6DV6
|3,77
|1,90
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Rio Tinto
|Short
|SD8JZD
|9,09
|0,79
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sell
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
50,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
71,69 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
62,06 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
59,87 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|18.01.23
|Rio Tinto Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.01.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|17.01.23
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.01.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.01.23
|Rio Tinto Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.01.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|17.01.23
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.01.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.01.23
|Rio Tinto Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.01.23
|Rio Tinto Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.01.23
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.12.22
|Rio Tinto Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|30.11.22
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.01.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|17.01.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.12.22
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.12.22
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|17.01.23
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.01.23
|Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.01.23
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.01.23
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.12.22
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets