finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-

Rio Tinto Aktie WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

47,78EUR
-0,26EUR
-0,54%
16:32:24
XETRA
42,23GBP
-0,02GBP
-0,06%
16:47:14
BTE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
30.09.2019 15:46
Bewerten
(0)

Rio Tinto Underperform (Credit Suisse Group)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 4300 auf 3820 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underperform" belassen. Angepasste Erwartungen für die Preisentwicklung am Rohstoffmarkt hätten Anpassungen an seinen Schätzungen und dem Kursziel für den Bergbaukonzern zur Folge, schrieb Analyst Sam Webb in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Einschätzung seiner Bank, dass die Eisenerzpreise in den nächsten zwölf Monaten nachgeben werden, werde beibehalten./tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.09.2019 / 20:09 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Underperform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		Kursziel:
38,20 GBP
Rating jetzt:
Underperform		Kurs*:
42,13 GBP		Abst. Kursziel*:
-9,33%
Rating vorher:
Underperform		Kurs aktuell:
42,23 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-9,54%
Analyst Name:
Sam Webb		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
44,04 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15:46 UhrRio Tinto UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
26.09.2019Rio Tinto NeutralUBS AG
24.09.2019Rio Tinto Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
12.09.2019Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.09.2019Rio Tinto HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.09.2019Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.08.2019Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.08.2019Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.08.2019Rio Tinto buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.08.2019Rio Tinto overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.09.2019Rio Tinto NeutralUBS AG
24.09.2019Rio Tinto Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
04.09.2019Rio Tinto HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.08.2019Rio Tinto HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.08.2019Rio Tinto NeutralUBS AG
15:46 UhrRio Tinto UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
05.08.2019Rio Tinto UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
01.08.2019Rio Tinto UnderweightBarclays Capital
01.08.2019Rio Tinto UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
24.07.2019Rio Tinto UnderperformCredit Suisse Group

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Rio Tinto plc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
12.09.19
Rio Tinto-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Rio Tinto - Einstufung dennoch auf 'Overweight' (dpa-afx)
31.08.19
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Rio Tinto im August mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
01.08.19
Rio Tinto profitiert von höheren Preisen für Eisenerz - Aktie trotzdem leichter (dpa-afx)
31.07.19
Juli 2019: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Rio Tinto-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
16.07.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Rio Tinto auf 5580 Pence - 'Overweight' (dpa-afx)
16.07.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Rio Tinto auf 'Underperform' - Ziel 4100 Pence (dpa-afx)
16.07.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Rio Tinto auf 'Buy' - Ziel 5450 Pence (dpa-afx)
30.06.19
Rio Tinto-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Rio Tinto News
RSS Feed
Rio Tinto zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+4,29%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,29%
Ø Kursziel: 44,04
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 6
Sell: 4
35
40
45
50
55
60
CFRA
40 £
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
38,30 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
41,50 £
HSBC
50,50 £
RBC Capital Markets
41 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
52,50 £
Barclays Capital
40 £
Deutsche Bank AG
44,50 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
55 £
Morgan Stanley
46 £
UBS AG
41 £
Credit Suisse Group
38,20 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,29%
Ø Kursziel: 44,04
alle Rio Tinto Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

16:06 UhrDaimler Outperform
16:06 UhrDeutsche Bank Underperform
16:01 UhrBASF buy
15:56 UhrDaimler buy
14:26 UhrLufthansa buy
13:56 UhrBASF Hold
13:56 UhrLufthansa market-perform
13:36 UhrLufthansa Hold
12:46 UhrFresenius SECo Equal-Weight
12:16 UhrHenkel vz Underperform
12:06 UhrBASF Halten
11:06 UhrInfineon Hold
11:06 UhrInfineon Hold
09:36 UhrMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Hold
27.09.19BASF Neutral
27.09.19Pfeiffer Vacuum Reduce
27.09.19MTU Aero Engines Hold
27.09.19JENOPTIK Hold
27.09.19Siltronic buy
27.09.19Deutsche Börse buy
27.09.19BASF Neutral
27.09.19BASF Neutral
27.09.19EON SE Underweight
27.09.19Deutsche Post buy
26.09.19HeidelbergCement overweight
26.09.19Nordex Neutral
26.09.19BASF Neutral
26.09.19Covestro buy
26.09.19Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Underperform
26.09.19MorphoSys Neutral
26.09.19Software Neutral
26.09.19EON SE buy
26.09.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
26.09.19Continental overweight
26.09.19Continental Halten
26.09.19adidas buy
26.09.19Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
26.09.19Continental Hold
26.09.19Wirecard buy
26.09.19Wirecard buy

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 39 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 39 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 39 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wie beeinflusst die schwedische Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg Ihr Umweltbewusstsein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:23 Uhr
DAX legt leicht zu -- Wall Street etwas fester -- Musterfeststellungsklage gegen VW zulässig -- Axel Springer mit Umsatz- und Gewinnwarnung -- thyssenkrupp trennt sich von Vorstandschef Kerkhoff
Aktie im Fokus
16:40 Uhr
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG-Aktie zieht nach Firmenverkauf kräftig an
Standardwerte
16:32 Uhr
Adria Airways pleite - Lufthansa könnte Strecken übernehmen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
OSRAM AGLED400
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
TeamViewerA2YN90
EVOTEC SE566480
BayerBAY001
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400