ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 4300 auf 3820 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underperform" belassen. Angepasste Erwartungen für die Preisentwicklung am Rohstoffmarkt hätten Anpassungen an seinen Schätzungen und dem Kursziel für den Bergbaukonzern zur Folge, schrieb Analyst Sam Webb in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Einschätzung seiner Bank, dass die Eisenerzpreise in den nächsten zwölf Monaten nachgeben werden, werde beibehalten./tih



