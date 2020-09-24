finanzen.net
28.09.2020 11:06

Rio Tinto Underperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat Rio Tinto auf "Underperform" mit einem Kursziel von 4100 Pence belassen. Der Bergwerkskonzern sei seit einiger Zeit auf dem Weg, Aluminium umweltfreundlicher herzustellen, denke über die Zukunft von Geschäftsfeldern mit hohen Kosten nach und reduziere im Zusammenhang damit sukzessive die Zahl seiner Schmelzöfen, schrieb Analyst Yang Luo in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.09.2020 / 03:11 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
41,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Underperform		 Kurs*:
46,52 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-11,87%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
46,76 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-12,31%
Analyst Name:
Yang Luo 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
48,75 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

11:06 Uhr Rio Tinto Underperform Credit Suisse Group
24.09.20 Rio Tinto Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
15.09.20 Rio Tinto Equal weight Barclays Capital
15.09.20 Rio Tinto overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.09.20 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Rio Tinto Aktie

+4,27%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,27%
Ø Kursziel: 48,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
Deutsche Bank AG
50,00 £
Morgan Stanley
43 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
57,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
41,00 £
Barclays Capital
40,00 £
UBS AG
45,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
44 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
64 £
RBC Capital Markets
50,00 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
54,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,27%
Ø Kursziel: 48,75
alle Rio Tinto plc Kursziele

