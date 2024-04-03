DAX 17.816 +0,3%ESt50 4.936 +0,5%MSCI World 3.281 -0,5%Dow 37.753 -0,1%Nas 15.683 -1,2%Bitcoin 57.093 -0,6%Euro 1,0687 +0,2%Öl 86,85 -0,7%Gold 2.377 +0,7%
Sartorius vz. Aktie

Charts| News| Analysen
