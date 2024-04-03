Sartorius vz. Aktie
WKN 716563
ISIN DE0007165631
Symbol SUVPF
Sartorius vz Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Sartorius nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 366 Euro belassen. Der Umsatz habe die Markterwartungen um 5 Prozent verfehlt und das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) um 2 Prozent, schrieb Analyst Matthew Weston in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Erholung im Geschäftsbereich Bioprocess verlaufe enttäuschend. Etwas erleichternd sollte aber wirken, dass die Jahresziele Bestand haben./tih/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.04.2024 / 05:19 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.04.2024 / 05:19 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Sartorius vz. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Sartorius AG Vz.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
366,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
306,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19,61%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
291,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,69%
|
Analyst Name:
Matthew Weston
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
346,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Sartorius AG Vz.
|08:56
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:46
|Sartorius vz. Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.04.24
|Sartorius vz. Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.03.24
|Sartorius vz. Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.03.24
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:56
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:46
|Sartorius vz. Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.04.24
|Sartorius vz. Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.03.24
|Sartorius vz. Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.03.24
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:56
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.03.24
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.24
|Sartorius vz. Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.01.24
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.24
|Sartorius vz. Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.01.24
|Sartorius vz. Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.10.23
|Sartorius vz. Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.06.23
|Sartorius vz. Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.06.23
|Sartorius vz. Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.01.23
|Sartorius vz. Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|08:46
|Sartorius vz. Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.04.24
|Sartorius vz. Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.03.24
|Sartorius vz. Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.03.24
|Sartorius vz. Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.03.24
|Sartorius vz. Neutral
|UBS AG