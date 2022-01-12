MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 140 auf 125 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Add" belassen. Analyst Volker Bosse reduzierte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie die Schätzungen für die Online-Apotheke und begründete das mit der verschobenen Einführung des elektronischen Rezepts in Deutschland./bek/jha/