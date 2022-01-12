|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Ausblick
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Baader Bank
|Kursziel:
125,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Add
|Kurs*:
110,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,53%
|Rating vorher:
Add
|Kurs aktuell:
110,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,22%
|
Analyst Name:
Volker Bosse
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
170,00 €
|18:56 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|12.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|18:56 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|12.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|18:56 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|12.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.10.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|07.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18:09 Uhr
|CropEnergies Kaufen
|18:09 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|18:08 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|16:56 Uhr
|Zalando Kaufen
|16:48 Uhr
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|13:54 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Hold
|13:53 Uhr
|ASML NV Outperform
|13:49 Uhr
|ams Neutral
|13:43 Uhr
|BayWa Buy
|13:37 Uhr
|TeamViewer Hold
|13:32 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Buy
|13:29 Uhr
|HELLA Neutral
|13:28 Uhr
|Vossloh Buy
|13:23 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|13:23 Uhr
|KION GROUP Buy
|13:13 Uhr
|Commerzbank Buy
|13:12 Uhr
|ASOS Buy
|13:12 Uhr
|Airbus Conviction Buy List
|13:12 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Outperform
|13:12 Uhr
|Telefonica Market-Perform
|13:11 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|13:11 Uhr
|Enel Conviction Buy List
|13:10 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|13:10 Uhr
|London Stock Exchange (LSE) Buy
|13:09 Uhr
|HELLA Hold
|13:05 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|13:04 Uhr
|Flutter Entertainment Buy
|13:04 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Buy
|13:03 Uhr
|Philips Hold
|12:46 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Equal Weight
|12:46 Uhr
|Kone Equal Weight
|12:45 Uhr
|Schneider Electric Overweight
|12:45 Uhr
|GEA Overweight
|12:44 Uhr
|Siemens Underweight
|12:42 Uhr
|VINCI Overweight
|12:41 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|12:41 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|12:41 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|12:40 Uhr
|Infineon Outperform
|12:40 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|11:28 Uhr
|Stellantis Buy
|11:23 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Hold
|11:23 Uhr
|SMA Solar Hold
|11:21 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
|11:20 Uhr
|ASOS Overweight
|11:17 Uhr
|Südzucker Neutral
|11:17 Uhr
|E.ON Neutral
|11:16 Uhr
|Philips Buy
|11:16 Uhr
|ASOS Neutral
|11:15 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Buy
|Diese Währungen verbuchten 2021 den größten Wertverlust Die am schlechtesten performende Währungen 2021
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan