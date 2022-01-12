  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

13.01.2022 18:56

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add (Baader Bank)

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 140 auf 125 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Add" belassen. Analyst Volker Bosse reduzierte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie die Schätzungen für die Online-Apotheke und begründete das mit der verschobenen Einführung des elektronischen Rezepts in Deutschland./bek/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.01.2022 / 17:17 / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.01.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Baader Bank		 Kursziel:
125,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Add		 Kurs*:
110,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,53%
Rating vorher:
Add		 Kurs aktuell:
110,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,22%
Analyst Name:
Volker Bosse 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
170,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

18:56 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add Baader Bank
12.01.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.01.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
11.01.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
11.01.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add Baader Bank
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Podcast
Hot Stocks heute: Shop Apotheke, Medios und Commerzbank
Heute blicken wir auf die Aussichten bei der Shop Apotheke, sprechen über die Hörer-Aktie Medios und bringen ein Update zur Commerzbank.
11.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Fester - Rückkäufe in Technologietiteln (Dow Jones)
11.01.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX auf Erholungskurs (Dow Jones)
11.01.22
Shop Apotheke kehrt auf Wachstumskurs zurück - Aktie im Plus (dpa-afx)
11.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX auf Erholungskurs (Dow Jones)
11.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Kräftige Erholung unter Führung der Techs (Dow Jones)
11.01.22
Shop Apotheke wächst im Schlussquartal wieder - Aktie legt zu (Börse Online)
11.01.22
ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke wächst im Schlussquartal wieder - Aktie legt zu (dpa-afx)
11.01.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Kräftige Erholung - Delivery Hero gesucht (Dow Jones)
Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+53,99%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +53,99%
Ø Kursziel: 170,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
60
80
100
120
140
160
180
200
220
Jefferies & Company Inc.
201,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
135,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
175,00 €
Barclays Capital
200,00 €
Morgan Stanley
230,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
70,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
175,00 €
Baader Bank
125,00 €
Warburg Research
178,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
211,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +53,99%
Ø Kursziel: 170,00
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

18:09 Uhr CropEnergies Kaufen
18:09 Uhr thyssenkrupp Buy
18:08 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
16:56 Uhr Zalando Kaufen
16:48 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Buy
13:54 Uhr Yara International ASA Hold
13:53 Uhr ASML NV Outperform
13:49 Uhr ams Neutral
13:43 Uhr BayWa Buy
13:37 Uhr TeamViewer Hold
13:32 Uhr Delivery Hero Buy
13:29 Uhr HELLA Neutral
13:28 Uhr Vossloh Buy
13:23 Uhr HUGO BOSS Neutral
13:23 Uhr KION GROUP Buy
13:13 Uhr Commerzbank Buy
13:12 Uhr ASOS Buy
13:12 Uhr Airbus Conviction Buy List
13:12 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Outperform
13:12 Uhr Telefonica Market-Perform
13:11 Uhr Vodafone Group Outperform
13:11 Uhr Enel Conviction Buy List
13:10 Uhr ArcelorMittal Buy
13:10 Uhr London Stock Exchange (LSE) Buy
13:09 Uhr HELLA Hold
13:05 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
13:04 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Buy
13:04 Uhr Siemens Healthineers Buy
13:03 Uhr Philips Hold
12:46 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Equal Weight
12:46 Uhr Kone Equal Weight
12:45 Uhr Schneider Electric Overweight
12:45 Uhr GEA Overweight
12:44 Uhr Siemens Underweight
12:42 Uhr VINCI Overweight
12:41 Uhr thyssenkrupp Underweight
12:41 Uhr STMicroelectronics Outperform
12:41 Uhr ArcelorMittal Overweight
12:40 Uhr Infineon Outperform
12:40 Uhr Rio Tinto Equal Weight
11:28 Uhr Stellantis Buy
11:23 Uhr HeidelbergCement Hold
11:23 Uhr SMA Solar Hold
11:21 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
11:20 Uhr ASOS Overweight
11:17 Uhr Südzucker Neutral
11:17 Uhr E.ON Neutral
11:16 Uhr Philips Buy
11:16 Uhr ASOS Neutral
11:15 Uhr Aroundtown SA Buy

