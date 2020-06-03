finanzen.net
Gold boomt: Warum das Edelmetall in keinem Depot fehlen darf. In der neuen Ausgabe von BÖRSE ONLINE. Jetzt digital lesen.-w-

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

84,70EUR
+5,60EUR
+7,08%
17:12:10
XETRA
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
09.06.2020 12:01

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy (Kepler Cheuvreux)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke vor einem Treffen von Gesundheitsminister Jens Spahn und EU-Kommissar Thierry Breton in Brüssel auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro belassen. Der Status quo in puncto Rabatt- und Bonusverbot neige sich dem Ende entgegen, geht aus einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor. Das Thema habe in den vergangenen Jahren viel Unsicherheit in die Aktie gebracht./tih/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Werbung
SocGenBanner

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		 Kursziel:
110,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
81,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
34,64%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
84,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,87%
Analyst Name:
 KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
107,57 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

12:01 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Kepler Cheuvreux
03.06.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Kepler Cheuvreux
27.05.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Deutsche Bank AG
20.05.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.05.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Kepler Cheuvreux
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

In schwachem Markt
HelloFresh & Shop Aptheke.: Schwacher Gesamtmarkt rückt Krisengewinner wieder in den Fokus
Die jüngste Erholungsrally im Zuge der Lockerungen in der Corona-Krise war kein gutes Pflaster für die vorherigen Highflyer HelloFresh und Shop Apotheke.
17.05.20
Einstiegschance nutzen! 9 Gewinner-Aktien der Krise (finanzen.net)
05.03.20
10 Einstiegschancen bei diesen Aktien (Wikifolio)
01.05.20
Megatrend Medizin: Diese Titel aus Pharma, Biotech und Ausrüster gehören ins Depot (finanzen.net)
24.04.20
DAX verabschiedet sich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Lufthansa-Chef: Rechnerisch 10.000 Mitarbeiter zuviel -- Boeing, Telekom, Infineon, Merck, Covestro im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- US-Arbeitsmarkt büßt massiv Stellen ein -- adidas braucht frisches Geld -- Tesla, PUMA, TRATON, Shop Apotheke, BNP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.04.20
DAX beendet den Handel deutlich stärker -- Dow letztlich tiefer -- Lufthansa schrumpft Flotte und schließt Germanwings -- WeWork will Softbank verklagen -- Exxon, MorphoSys, Biotest, SAP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
08.04.20
Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Fed signalisiert länger anhaltende Nullzinspolitik -- Strafe gegen Wells Fargo abgemildert -- Tesla, TUI, Deutsche Post, Vonovia im Fokus (finanzen.net)
22.05.20
DAX schließt vor Wochenende freundlich -- US-Börsen beenden Sitzung uneinheitlich -- LEG und TAG Immobilien in Fusionsverhandlungen -- Delivery Hero, Lufthansa, Alibaba, NVIDIA, IBM im Fokus (finanzen.net)
In schwachem Markt
HelloFresh & Shop Aptheke.: Schwacher Gesamtmarkt rückt Krisengewinner wieder in den Fokus
Die jüngste Erholungsrally im Zuge der Lockerungen in der Corona-Krise war kein gutes Pflaster für die vorherigen Highflyer HelloFresh und Shop Apotheke.
17.05.20
Einstiegschance nutzen! 9 Gewinner-Aktien der Krise (finanzen.net)
05.03.20
10 Einstiegschancen bei diesen Aktien (Wikifolio)
01.05.20
Megatrend Medizin: Diese Titel aus Pharma, Biotech und Ausrüster gehören ins Depot (finanzen.net)
24.04.20
DAX verabschiedet sich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Lufthansa-Chef: Rechnerisch 10.000 Mitarbeiter zuviel -- Boeing, Telekom, Infineon, Merck, Covestro im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- US-Arbeitsmarkt büßt massiv Stellen ein -- adidas braucht frisches Geld -- Tesla, PUMA, TRATON, Shop Apotheke, BNP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.04.20
DAX beendet den Handel deutlich stärker -- Dow letztlich tiefer -- Lufthansa schrumpft Flotte und schließt Germanwings -- WeWork will Softbank verklagen -- Exxon, MorphoSys, Biotest, SAP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
08.04.20
Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Fed signalisiert länger anhaltende Nullzinspolitik -- Strafe gegen Wells Fargo abgemildert -- Tesla, TUI, Deutsche Post, Vonovia im Fokus (finanzen.net)
22.05.20
DAX schließt vor Wochenende freundlich -- US-Börsen beenden Sitzung uneinheitlich -- LEG und TAG Immobilien in Fusionsverhandlungen -- Delivery Hero, Lufthansa, Alibaba, NVIDIA, IBM im Fokus (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+27,00%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +27,00%
Ø Kursziel: 107,57
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
70
80
90
100
110
120
130
140
Barclays Capital
68,00 €
Citigroup Corp.
95,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
100,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
140,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
120,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
120,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
110,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +27,00%
Ø Kursziel: 107,57
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:34 Uhr BAT overweight
14:32 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
14:27 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Hold
14:26 Uhr Delivery Hero buy
13:17 Uhr BAT buy
13:16 Uhr Infineon kaufen
13:15 Uhr Facebook buy
13:14 Uhr Volvo (B) Conviction Buy
13:12 Uhr Allianz kaufen
13:02 Uhr Telefonica Neutral
13:02 Uhr Orange buy
13:02 Uhr Vodafone Group buy
12:59 Uhr BP buy
12:57 Uhr Akzo Nobel buy
12:37 Uhr Engie (ex GDF Suez) Outperform
12:36 Uhr TUI market-perform
12:33 Uhr Zalando Outperform
12:31 Uhr SAP Outperform
11:42 Uhr Nestlé overweight
11:41 Uhr Unilever Underweight
11:40 Uhr TeamViewer overweight
11:40 Uhr Sanofi overweight
11:38 Uhr Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Equal-Weight
11:18 Uhr BAT Sector Perform
11:18 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland buy
11:15 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Halten
11:13 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Hold
11:12 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
11:11 Uhr Diageo Hold
11:11 Uhr Commerzbank Reduce
11:11 Uhr AstraZeneca buy
09:33 Uhr Air Liquide Neutral
09:31 Uhr Brenntag overweight
09:31 Uhr BASF Neutral
09:30 Uhr Covestro Neutral
09:25 Uhr Philips Neutral
09:23 Uhr Zalando Outperform
09:22 Uhr ASOS Outperform
08:53 Uhr HeidelbergCement Underweight
08:53 Uhr LafargeHolcim overweight
08:52 Uhr Saint-Gobain overweight
08:50 Uhr Swiss Re overweight
08:50 Uhr Kering overweight
08:39 Uhr Inditex Neutral
08:39 Uhr adidas Underperform
08:37 Uhr EVOTEC buy
08:36 Uhr Deutsche Post buy
07:37 Uhr ASOS Outperform
07:34 Uhr Zalando Outperform
07:32 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor overweight

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Welche Bedeutung messen Sie ethischen und ökologischen Aspekten in Ihrer Geldanlage bei?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen