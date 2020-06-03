FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke vor einem Treffen von Gesundheitsminister Jens Spahn und EU-Kommissar Thierry Breton in Brüssel auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro belassen. Der Status quo in puncto Rabatt- und Bonusverbot neige sich dem Ende entgegen, geht aus einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor. Das Thema habe in den vergangenen Jahren viel Unsicherheit in die Aktie gebracht./tih/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



