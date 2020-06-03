|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
110,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
81,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
34,64%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
84,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,87%
|
Analyst Name:
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
107,57 €
