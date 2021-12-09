|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
17,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
18,44 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,83%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
18,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,33%
|
Analyst Name:
Tom Narayan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
23,50 €
|19:16 Uhr
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:46 Uhr
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.12.21
|Stellantis Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.12.21
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.12.21
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:46 Uhr
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.12.21
|Stellantis Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.12.21
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.12.21
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.11.21
|Stellantis Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.10.21
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|03.03.21
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|21.10.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.10.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.09.20
|Stellantis Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|17:38 Uhr
|Dermapharm Buy
|15:26 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard Neutral
|15:13 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Buy
|15:09 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|14:57 Uhr
|Apple Neutral
|14:35 Uhr
|Siemens Energy Underperform
|14:35 Uhr
|Siemens Underperform
|14:35 Uhr
|KION GROUP Market-Perform
|13:52 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Market-Perform
|13:51 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Market-Perform
|13:35 Uhr
|MorphoSys Buy
|13:28 Uhr
|BioNTech (ADRs) Buy
|13:28 Uhr
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|13:26 Uhr
|Lufthansa Hold
|13:26 Uhr
|Fraport Hold
|13:19 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Buy
|13:17 Uhr
|Sanofi Outperform
|12:53 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard Neutral
|12:51 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Buy
|12:50 Uhr
|Vonovia Buy
|12:41 Uhr
|SAP Buy
|12:36 Uhr
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|12:26 Uhr
|Schneider Electric Overweight
|12:25 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|12:16 Uhr
|KION GROUP Neutral
|12:04 Uhr
|Tesla Underweight
|12:03 Uhr
|Uniper Underweight
|10:51 Uhr
|Deutsche Wohnen Buy
|10:44 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|10:38 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral
|10:29 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Hold
|10:28 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Equal Weight
|10:27 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard Overweight
|08:54 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Buy
|08:54 Uhr
|Barclays Buy
|08:53 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|08:38 Uhr
|easyJet Buy
|08:37 Uhr
|Ryanair Neutral
|08:30 Uhr
|Air France-KLM Neutral
|08:29 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|08:28 Uhr
|Lufthansa Neutral
|08:04 Uhr
|Vitesco Technologies Neutral
|08:04 Uhr
|Valeo SA Overweight
|08:03 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Overweight
|08:03 Uhr
|LEONI Neutral
|08:02 Uhr
|HELLA Neutral
|07:59 Uhr
|TRATON Neutral
|07:57 Uhr
|Daimler Truck Overweight
|07:56 Uhr
|Stellantis Overweight
|07:56 Uhr
|Renault Overweight
