  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
HSBC Deutschland: Der große charttechnische Jahresausblick mit Jörg Scherer, kostenloses Webinar am 6.Januar um 18.30 Uhr. Seien Sie live dabei!-w-

Stellantis Aktie

18,34EUR
+0,42EUR
+2,37%
18:54:34
STU
20,75USD
+0,46USD
+2,24%
19:20:35
NDN

WKN: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
05.01.2022 19:16

Stellantis Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat Stellantis mit "Sector Perform" und einem Kursziel von 17 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Synergie-Effekte erschienen realistisch und die Elektrifizierung treibe die Margen langfristig an, schrieb Analyst Tom Narayan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der zunehmende Wettbewerb in den USA bereits ihm aber Sorgen. Er bevorzugt die Papiere des Hauptrivalen Volkswagen ./ajx/he

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.01.2022 / 11:31 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.01.2022 / 11:31 / EST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Stellantis		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
17,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
18,44 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,83%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
18,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,33%
Analyst Name:
Tom Narayan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
23,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Stellantis

19:16 Uhr Stellantis Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
08:46 Uhr Stellantis Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.12.21 Stellantis Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
08.12.21 Stellantis Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.12.21 Stellantis Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Stellantis

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis Newsmehr Stellantis News
RSS Feed
Stellantis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Stellantis Aktie

+28,11%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +28,11%
Ø Kursziel: 23,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
10
15
20
25
30
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
17,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
27,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
30,00 €
UBS AG
25,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
22,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
13,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +28,11%
Ø Kursziel: 23,50
alle Stellantis Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

17:38 Uhr Dermapharm Buy
15:26 Uhr Pernod Ricard Neutral
15:13 Uhr Delivery Hero Buy
15:09 Uhr BASF Neutral
14:57 Uhr Apple Neutral
14:35 Uhr Siemens Energy Underperform
14:35 Uhr Siemens Underperform
14:35 Uhr KION GROUP Market-Perform
13:52 Uhr Beiersdorf Market-Perform
13:51 Uhr Henkel vz. Market-Perform
13:35 Uhr MorphoSys Buy
13:28 Uhr BioNTech (ADRs) Buy
13:28 Uhr SAF-HOLLAND Buy
13:26 Uhr Lufthansa Hold
13:26 Uhr Fraport Hold
13:19 Uhr Deutsche Post Buy
13:17 Uhr Sanofi Outperform
12:53 Uhr Pernod Ricard Neutral
12:51 Uhr Delivery Hero Buy
12:50 Uhr Vonovia Buy
12:41 Uhr SAP Buy
12:36 Uhr TAG Immobilien Buy
12:26 Uhr Schneider Electric Overweight
12:25 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
12:16 Uhr KION GROUP Neutral
12:04 Uhr Tesla Underweight
12:03 Uhr Uniper Underweight
10:51 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen Buy
10:44 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
10:38 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral
10:29 Uhr HeidelbergCement Hold
10:28 Uhr Henkel vz. Equal Weight
10:27 Uhr Pernod Ricard Overweight
08:54 Uhr BNP Paribas Buy
08:54 Uhr Barclays Buy
08:53 Uhr Deutsche Bank Buy
08:38 Uhr easyJet Buy
08:37 Uhr Ryanair Neutral
08:30 Uhr Air France-KLM Neutral
08:29 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy
08:28 Uhr Lufthansa Neutral
08:04 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Neutral
08:04 Uhr Valeo SA Overweight
08:03 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Overweight
08:03 Uhr LEONI Neutral
08:02 Uhr HELLA Neutral
07:59 Uhr TRATON Neutral
07:57 Uhr Daimler Truck Overweight
07:56 Uhr Stellantis Overweight
07:56 Uhr Renault Overweight

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q4 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Haben Sie vor Ihre Investitionsquote am Kapitalmarkt 2022 zu erhöhen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen