Heute im Fokus
DAX grenzt Gewinne ein -- Netflix steigt aus Warner-Bieterkampf aus -- BASF für 2026 vorsichtig -- Delivery Hero: Umsatz enttäuscht -- 1&1, Dell, Block, AIXTRON im Fokus
AIXTRON-Aktie gefragt: Jefferies hebt Kursziel auf 30,30 Euro an - Anleger begeistert
Kaufinteresse beflügelt: Übernahmefantasie lässt Aktien von 1&1 und United Internet teils zweistellig abheben
Stellantis Aktie

Stellantis Aktien-Sparplan
6,83 EUR +0,01 EUR +0,15 %
STU
8,05 USD +0,34 USD +4,34 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Marktkap. 18,68 Mrd. EUR

KGV 6,79 Div. Rendite 5,40%
UBS AG

Stellantis Buy

11:46 Uhr
Stellantis Buy
Stellantis
6,83 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,15%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Stellantis mit einem Kursziel von 9,70 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die finalen Zahlen und der Ausblick lägen im Rahmen der Erwartungen, schrieb Patrick Hummel am Donnerstag./ag/mf

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.02.2026 / 08:26 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.02.2026 / 08:26 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Buy

Unternehmen:
Stellantis		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
9,70 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
6,81 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
42,35%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
6,83 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
42,12%
Analyst Name:
Patrick Hummel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
8,63 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Stellantis

11:46 Stellantis Buy UBS AG
10:16 Stellantis Hold Deutsche Bank AG
26.02.26 Stellantis Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
26.02.26 Stellantis Market-Perform Bernstein Research
20.02.26 Stellantis Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

