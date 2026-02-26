Stellantis Aktie
Marktkap. 18,68 Mrd. EURKGV 6,79 Div. Rendite 5,40%
WKN A2QL01
ISIN NL00150001Q9
Symbol STLA
Stellantis Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Stellantis mit einem Kursziel von 9,70 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die finalen Zahlen und der Ausblick lägen im Rahmen der Erwartungen, schrieb Patrick Hummel am Donnerstag./ag/mf
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.02.2026 / 08:26 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.02.2026 / 08:26 / GMT
|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
9,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
6,81 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
42,35%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
6,83 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
42,12%
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Hummel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
8,63 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Stellantis
|11:46
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|10:16
|Stellantis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.02.26
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.26
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|20.02.26
|Stellantis Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
