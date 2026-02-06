DAX 24.823 +0,4%ESt50 6.018 +0,3%MSCI World 4.542 +0,3%Top 10 Crypto 8,9410 +1,1%Nas 23.031 +2,2%Bitcoin 58.645 -1,7%Euro 1,1862 +0,4%Öl 67,39 -1,0%Gold 5.012 +1,1%
Heute im Fokus
DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün, Nikkei mit Rekord -- Bayer erhält US-Freigabe für Herbizid Stryax -- Rüstungsaktien, DroneShield, Novo Nordisk, BYD, Commerzbank, TUI im Fokus
Top News
Software-Aktien im Blick: Darum sehen Analysten starkes Potenzial für ServiceNow, Shopify & Co. Software-Aktien im Blick: Darum sehen Analysten starkes Potenzial für ServiceNow, Shopify & Co.
Auf dem Verkaufszettel: Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen Auf dem Verkaufszettel: Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Profil

Stellantis Aktie

6,19 EUR +0,05 EUR +0,75 %
STU
7,37 USD -2,17 USD -22,71 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Marktkap. 17,56 Mrd. EUR

KGV 6,79 Div. Rendite 5,40%
WKN A2QL01

ISIN NL00150001Q9

Symbol STLA

Deutsche Bank AG

Stellantis Hold

10:06 Uhr
Stellantis Hold
Stellantis
6,19 EUR 0,05 EUR 0,75%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Stellantis nach Eckdaten des Autokonzerns zum zweiten Halbjahr von 8 auf 7 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Am negativsten überrascht habe die Abschreibung von fast 22 Milliarden Euro auf die teure Abkehr vom Elektroauto-Kurs in den USA, schrieb Christoph Laskawi in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.02.2026 / 07:55 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Hold

Unternehmen:
Stellantis		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
7,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
6,16 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,64%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
6,19 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,01%
Analyst Name:
Christoph Laskawi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
9,25 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Stellantis

10:06 Stellantis Hold Deutsche Bank AG
09:06 Stellantis Buy UBS AG
08:56 Stellantis Equal Weight Barclays Capital
08:01 Stellantis Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.02.26 Stellantis Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Stellantis

Dow Jones MÄRKTE EUROPA/Erholung zum Wochenschluss - Stellantis brechen ein
dpa-afx Stellantis-Aktie -27 Prozent: Milliardenabschreibung drückt den Gewinn tief ins Minus - Dividende gestrichen
finanzen.net Gewinne in Paris: Letztendlich Pluszeichen im CAC 40
finanzen.net Stellantis Aktie News: Stellantis am Freitagnachmittag im Sinkflug
Dow Jones LG Energy Solution-Aktie in Rot: Übernahme von Stellantis-Anteilen an NextStar Energy
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Paris: CAC 40 nachmittags mit Gewinnen
Dow Jones MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen bauen Gewinne aus - Stellantis brechen ein
dpa-afx ROUNDUP: Stellantis schockt mit Riesenabschreibung für US-Elektroauto-Kehrtwende
Benzinga Gartner, Stellantis, And Novo Nordisk Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Feb. 2-Feb. 6): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?
Business Times Europe: Stoxx 600 rebounds in broad based gains; Stellantis plunge drags auto stocks
FOX Business Stellantis takes massive $26B hit after changing EV strategy
FOX Business Stellantis takes massive $26B hit after moving away from EVs
Benzinga Stellantis Flags Big Profit Miss, 2026 Outlook Looks Weak
Korea Times LG Energy Solution to take full control of Canadian battery JV with Stellantis
MarketWatch Jeep maker Stellantis facing worst-ever stock rout as it takes $26 billion hit over miscalculating EV demand
Business Times Stellantis plunges after taking 22 billion euros hit on EVs
