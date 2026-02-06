Stellantis Aktie
Marktkap. 17,56 Mrd. EURKGV 6,79 Div. Rendite 5,40%
WKN A2QL01
ISIN NL00150001Q9
Symbol STLA
Stellantis Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Stellantis nach Eckdaten des Autokonzerns zum zweiten Halbjahr von 8 auf 7 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Am negativsten überrascht habe die Abschreibung von fast 22 Milliarden Euro auf die teure Abkehr vom Elektroauto-Kurs in den USA, schrieb Christoph Laskawi in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.02.2026 / 07:55 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Hold
|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
7,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
6,16 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,64%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
6,19 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,01%
|
Analyst Name:
Christoph Laskawi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
9,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Stellantis
|10:06
|Stellantis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:06
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|08:56
|Stellantis Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08:01
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.02.26
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|10:06
|Stellantis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:06
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|08:56
|Stellantis Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08:01
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.02.26
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|09:06
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|08:01
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.02.26
|Stellantis Buy
|UBS AG
|06.02.26
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.11.25
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.09.25
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.08.25
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.10.24
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.24
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|10:06
|Stellantis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:56
|Stellantis Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.26
|Stellantis Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.01.26
|Stellantis Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|14.01.26
|Stellantis Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research