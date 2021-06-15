Aktie in diesem Artikel VINCI 90,05 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für Vinci von 98 auf 103 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Nicolas Mora passte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie seine Erwartungen an die diversen Bereiche des Infrastruktur-Dienstleisters an. Dieser bleibe ein Meister des Free Cashflows, an dessen Rendite mit 8 bis 10 Prozent nur schwer zu nagen sei./tih/gl