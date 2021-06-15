  • Suche
VINCI Aktie

90,05EUR
-0,35EUR
-0,39%
14:57:16
XQTX
30.06.2021 14:21

VINCI overweight (Morgan Stanley)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für Vinci von 98 auf 103 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Nicolas Mora passte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie seine Erwartungen an die diversen Bereiche des Infrastruktur-Dienstleisters an. Dieser bleibe ein Meister des Free Cashflows, an dessen Rendite mit 8 bis 10 Prozent nur schwer zu nagen sei./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.06.2021 / 03:00 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: VINCI overweight

Unternehmen:
VINCI		 Analyst:
Morgan Stanley		 Kursziel:
103,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
90,41 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,93%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
90,17 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,23%
Analyst Name:
Nicolas Mora 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
101,57 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

RSS Feed
Kursziele VINCI Aktie

+12,64%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,64%
Ø Kursziel: 101,57
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
94
96
98
100
102
104
106
RBC Capital Markets
100,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
102,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
105,00 €
Barclays Capital
95,00 €
UBS AG
100,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
106,00 €
Morgan Stanley
103,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,64%
Ø Kursziel: 101,57
alle VINCI Kursziele

