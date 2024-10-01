DAX19.325 -0,8%ESt505.000 -1,3%MSCIW3.723 ±-0,0%Dow42.330 ±0,0%Nas18.189 +0,4%Bitcoin56.829 ±-0,0%Euro1,1140 ±0,0%Öl71,80 +0,1%Gold2.637 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 NIO A2N4PB Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BYD A0M4W9 Bayer BAY001 Alibaba A117ME Commerzbank CBK100 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11 Stellantis A2QL01 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Allianz 840400 Lufthansa 823212
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Gewinnmitnahmen: Dow schlussendlich leichter -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Massenrückruf bei BYD -- VW mit Gewinnwarnung -- Tesla, Alibaba, JD.com, thyssenkrupp, Stellantis, NIO, BayWa im Fokus
Top News
September 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat September 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Nicht nur NVIDIA: Bei diesen Chip-Aktien rechnen Analysten mit einem vielversprechenden Umsatzwachstum Nicht nur NVIDIA: Bei diesen Chip-Aktien rechnen Analysten mit einem vielversprechenden Umsatzwachstum
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
Börsenspiel Trader 2024: Jetzt mit dem Kennwort "finanzen.net" unserer Spielgruppe beitreten und ein Aktienpaket im Wert von bis zu 500 Euro gewinnen!
Tops & Flops

September 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

01.10.24 04:02 Uhr
Performance der MDAX-Aktien: Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer im September | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im September deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
AIXTRON SE
16,02 EUR -0,07 EUR -0,40%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Aroundtown SA
2,83 EUR 0,03 EUR 1,03%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Aurubis
65,80 EUR 0,40 EUR 0,61%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Bechtle AG
40,20 EUR -0,10 EUR -0,25%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Befesa
25,88 EUR -0,34 EUR -1,30%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Bilfinger SE
48,25 EUR 0,20 EUR 0,42%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
70,55 EUR 0,75 EUR 1,07%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
CTS Eventim
93,40 EUR 1,80 EUR 1,97%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Delivery Hero
36,31 EUR 0,70 EUR 1,97%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Evonik AG
20,99 EUR -0,06 EUR -0,29%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Fraport AG
50,30 EUR -0,10 EUR -0,20%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
freenet AG
26,72 EUR -0,48 EUR -1,76%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
38,32 EUR 0,07 EUR 0,18%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
FUCHS SE VZ
43,42 EUR 0,06 EUR 0,14%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
GEA
43,98 EUR -0,82 EUR -1,83%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Gerresheimer AG
82,10 EUR -14,75 EUR -15,23%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
85,70 EUR -2,90 EUR -3,27%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
HelloFresh
9,17 EUR -0,34 EUR -3,60%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
HENSOLDT
29,54 EUR 0,76 EUR 2,64%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
HOCHTIEF AG
110,20 EUR -1,20 EUR -1,08%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
HUGO BOSS AG
41,05 EUR -1,25 EUR -2,96%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Hypoport SE
294,80 EUR -1,60 EUR -0,54%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
JENOPTIK AG
27,44 EUR 0,06 EUR 0,22%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Jungheinrich AG
27,28 EUR 0,98 EUR 3,73%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
K+S AG
11,45 EUR -0,32 EUR -2,72%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
KION GROUP AG
35,37 EUR -1,27 EUR -3,47%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Knorr-Bremse
79,50 EUR -0,40 EUR -0,50%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
KRONES AG
128,40 EUR -0,80 EUR -0,62%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
LANXESS AG
27,97 EUR -1,54 EUR -5,22%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
LEG Immobilien
94,40 EUR 0,62 EUR 0,66%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Lufthansa AG
6,57 EUR -0,05 EUR -0,79%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Nemetschek SE
95,30 EUR 2,05 EUR 2,20%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Nordex AG
14,05 EUR -0,11 EUR -0,78%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
PUMA SE
38,58 EUR -0,14 EUR -0,36%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
RATIONAL AG
925,00 EUR 22,00 EUR 2,44%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
131,10 EUR -3,00 EUR -2,24%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
RTL
30,40 EUR -0,15 EUR -0,49%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
SCHOTT Pharma
31,20 EUR 0,96 EUR 3,17%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Scout24
77,45 EUR -0,10 EUR -0,13%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Siltronic AG
69,10 EUR 0,90 EUR 1,32%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Stabilus SE
38,15 EUR 0,15 EUR 0,39%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
57,85 EUR 0,45 EUR 0,78%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
TAG Immobilien AG
16,56 EUR 0,15 EUR 0,91%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Talanx AG
75,35 EUR 0,05 EUR 0,07%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
TeamViewer
11,38 EUR 0,13 EUR 1,11%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
thyssenkrupp AG
3,50 EUR 0,06 EUR 1,86%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
TRATON
30,90 EUR -0,05 EUR -0,16%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
TUI AG
6,81 EUR -0,19 EUR -2,71%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
United Internet AG
18,27 EUR -0,63 EUR -3,33%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
WACKER CHEMIE AG
88,72 EUR 1,22 EUR 1,39%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen
Indizes
MDAX
26.853,7 PKT -356,4 PKT -1,31%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im September 2024 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im September 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.08.2024 und dem 30.09.2024. Stand ist der 30.09.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -22,71 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 49: SCHOTT Pharma

SCHOTT Pharma: -14,83 Prozent

Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma

Platz 48: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -13,05 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 47: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -8,49 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -8,04 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 45: Siltronic

Siltronic: -7,70 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -7,32 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 43: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -4,72 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -4,67 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 41: Befesa

Befesa: -4,27 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 40: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -4,07 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 39: United Internet

United Internet: -3,65 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Aurubis

Aurubis: -3,59 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 37: Nordex

Nordex: -3,40 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 36: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -2,96 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 35: Talanx

Talanx: -2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 34: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -1,78 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 33: TRATON

TRATON: -1,67 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 32: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 31: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 0 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 29: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 28: freenet

freenet: 1,37 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 27: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 1,68 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 26: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 25: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 3,02 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 24: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,03 Prozent

Platz 23: RTL

RTL: 3,40 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 22: GEA

GEA: 3,68 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 21: KRONES

KRONES: 4,03 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 20: Evonik

Evonik: 4,74 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 19: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 7,23 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 18: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 7,40 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 17: K+S

K+S: 7,47 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 16: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 7,72 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 15: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 8,67 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 14: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 8,73 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 13: Fraport

Fraport: 9,47 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 12: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 9,55 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 11: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 9,95 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 10: Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE: 10,72 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: LANXESS

LANXESS: 11,16 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 8: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 11,75 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Scout24

Scout24: 11,79 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 6: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 12,00 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 5: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 14,50 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 4: TUI

TUI: 14,80 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 22,79 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 23,97 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 1: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 27,13 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf AIXTRON

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf AIXTRON

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Lufthansa AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Lufthansa AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
27.09.2024Lufthansa Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.09.2024Lufthansa UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.09.2024Lufthansa UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.09.2024Lufthansa BuyUBS AG
12.08.2024Lufthansa BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
06.09.2024Lufthansa BuyUBS AG
12.08.2024Lufthansa BuyUBS AG
01.08.2024Lufthansa OverweightBarclays Capital
01.08.2024Lufthansa BuyUBS AG
31.07.2024Lufthansa BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
27.09.2024Lufthansa Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
08.08.2024Lufthansa HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.08.2024Lufthansa NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.08.2024Lufthansa Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
01.08.2024Lufthansa Market-PerformBernstein Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
25.09.2024Lufthansa UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.09.2024Lufthansa UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.07.2024Lufthansa UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.06.2024Lufthansa UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.05.2024Lufthansa UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Lufthansa AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"