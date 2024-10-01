September 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im September deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im September 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.08.2024 und dem 30.09.2024. Stand ist der 30.09.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -22,71 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 49: SCHOTT Pharma
SCHOTT Pharma: -14,83 Prozent
Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma
Platz 48: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -13,05 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 47: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -8,49 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -8,04 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 45: Siltronic
Siltronic: -7,70 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -7,32 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 43: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -4,72 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -4,67 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 41: Befesa
Befesa: -4,27 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 40: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -4,07 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 39: United Internet
United Internet: -3,65 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Aurubis
Aurubis: -3,59 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 37: Nordex
Nordex: -3,40 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 36: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -2,96 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 35: Talanx
Talanx: -2,89 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 34: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -1,78 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 33: TRATON
TRATON: -1,67 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 32: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -1,33 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 31: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 0 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 0,38 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 29: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 0,74 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 28: freenet
freenet: 1,37 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 27: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 1,68 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 26: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 1,70 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 25: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 3,02 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 24: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,03 Prozent
Platz 23: RTL
RTL: 3,40 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 22: GEA
GEA: 3,68 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 21: KRONES
KRONES: 4,03 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 20: Evonik
Evonik: 4,74 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 19: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 7,23 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 18: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 7,40 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 17: K+S
K+S: 7,47 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 16: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 7,72 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 15: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 8,67 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 14: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 8,73 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 13: Fraport
Fraport: 9,47 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 12: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 9,55 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 11: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 9,95 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 10: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: 10,72 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: LANXESS
LANXESS: 11,16 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 8: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 11,75 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Scout24
Scout24: 11,79 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 6: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 12,00 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 5: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 14,50 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 4: TUI
TUI: 14,80 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 22,79 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 23,97 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 1: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 27,13 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen