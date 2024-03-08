DAX17.815 -0,2%ESt504.961 -0,3%MSCIW3.380 -0,3%Dow38.723 -0,2%Nas16.085 -1,2%Bitcoin62.320 -0,2%Euro1,0940 -0,1%Öl82,05 -1,6%Gold2.178 ±0,0%
KW 10: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

09.03.24 02:12 Uhr
Rohstoff-Gewinner und -Verlierer: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. im Performance-Check

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 10

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 03.03.2024 und dem 08.03.2024. Stand ist der 08.03.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -4,55 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Reispreis

Reispreis: -3,79 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -2,26 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -2,04 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -2,00 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 25: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -1,55 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -0,79 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 22: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 20: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 17: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 15: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,33 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,57 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Maispreis

Maispreis: 2,18 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 2,61 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 2,88 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 3,17 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 3,94 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 4,65 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 4,79 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 5,15 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 5,18 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 5,35 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 7,25 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

