KW 10: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 32: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 03.03.2024 und dem 08.03.2024. Stand ist der 08.03.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -4,55 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Reispreis
Reispreis: -3,79 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -2,26 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -2,04 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -2,00 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,63 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 25: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -1,55 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -1,51 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -0,79 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 22: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -0,18 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 20: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -0,06 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 17: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 15: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,33 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 1,57 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 1,82 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Maispreis
Maispreis: 2,18 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 2,61 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 2,88 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 3,17 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 3,94 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 4,65 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 4,79 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 5,15 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 5,18 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 5,35 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 7,25 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
