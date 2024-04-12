KW 15: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 07.04.2024 und dem 12.04.2024. Stand ist der 12.04.2024.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -6,12 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 31: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: -4,55 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -3,49 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -2,62 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -2,08 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: -1,43 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 26: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,12 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 25: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,62 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -0,56 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -0,19 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 21: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 0,12 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Maispreis
Maispreis: 0,23 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,23 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 0,34 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 1,43 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 1,67 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,68 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 13: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,25 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 2,63 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 2,97 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 4,78 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 5,13 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Reispreis
Reispreis: 6,75 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 6,88 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 7,04 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 7,05 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 7,24 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 7,25 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 10,95 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
