KW 15: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

13.04.24 03:40 Uhr
Goldglanz und Ölfieber: Die explosive Performance der Rohstoffe in KW 15 | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.493,80 USD 37,80 USD 1,54%
News
Baumwolle
0,83 USD -0,01 USD -0,78%
News
Bleipreis
2.140,00 USD 12,90 USD 0,61%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,75 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,06%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strom Phelix DE Peak Year
102,44 EUR 3,51 EUR 3,55%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,71 USD 0,69 USD 0,66%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
1,77 USD 0,00 USD 0,23%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
2.344,42 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
3,50 USD 0,04 USD 1,16%
News
Heizölpreis
70,80 USD 0,53 USD 0,75%
News
Holzpreis
541,00 USD -5,00 USD -0,92%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,22 USD 0,01 USD 0,23%
News
Kakaopreis
8.575,00 GBP 100,00 GBP 1,18%
News
Kohlepreis
121,00 USD 2,70 USD 2,28%
News
Kupferpreis
9.333,05 USD 93,20 USD 1,01%
News
Lebendrindpreis
1,79 USD -0,01 USD -0,61%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,91 USD -0,00 USD -0,52%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,91 USD -0,00 USD -0,52%
News
Maispreis
4,35 USD 0,06 USD 1,46%
News
Mastrindpreis
2,38 USD -0,01 USD -0,57%
News
Milchpreis
15,41 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
688,37 USD 5,03 USD 0,74%
News
Nickelpreis
17.771,00 USD 59,50 USD 0,34%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
90,15 USD -0,05 USD -0,06%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
85,47 USD -0,13 USD -0,15%
News
Orangensaftpreis
3,69 USD 0,05 USD 1,28%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.052,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Palmölpreis
4.498,00 MYR -19,00 MYR -0,42%
News
Platinpreis
974,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Rapspreis
459,00 EUR 7,50 EUR 1,66%
News
Reispreis
17,27 USD 0,41 USD 2,40%
News
Silberpreis
27,95 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
343,80 USD 7,90 USD 2,35%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,46 USD -0,00 USD -0,54%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
11,72 USD 0,13 USD 1,10%
News
Super Benzin
1,85 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,11%
News
Uranpreis
89,10 USD 1,10 USD 1,23%
News
Weizenpreis
203,25 EUR 2,75 EUR 1,37%
News
Zinkpreis
2.847,65 USD 136,65 USD 5,04%
News
Zinnpreis
32.950,00 USD 1.102,50 USD 3,46%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,20 USD -0,00 USD -1,78%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 15

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 07.04.2024 und dem 12.04.2024. Stand ist der 12.04.2024.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -6,12 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 31: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -4,55 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -3,49 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -1,43 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 26: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 25: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 21: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 1,43 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,68 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 13: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 2,63 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 2,97 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 4,78 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 5,13 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Reispreis

Reispreis: 6,75 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 6,88 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 7,04 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 7,05 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 7,24 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 7,25 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 10,95 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

