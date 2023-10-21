KW 42: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 15.10.2023 und dem 20.10.2023. Stand ist der 20.10.2023.
Platz 32: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -19,51 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -10,49 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 30: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -6,70 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -4,65 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -4,04 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -2,80 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,82 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 25: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -0,65 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,56 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -0,47 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -0,26 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 0,25 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Diesel Benzin
Diesel Benzin: 0,55 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,72 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 0,78 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 1,05 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 1,30 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 1,76 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 2,20 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Maispreis
Maispreis: 2,23 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 2,34 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 7: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 2,41 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 2,68 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 3,02 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 3,61 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 3,71 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 7,10 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 8,67 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
