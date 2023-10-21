DAX14.798 -1,6%ESt504.025 -1,6%MSCIW2.791 -1,2%Dow33.127 -0,9%Nas12.984 -1,5%Bitcoin27.862 -0,5%Euro1,0607 +0,2%Öl92,51 -0,6%Gold1.981 ±0,0%
KW 42: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

21.10.23 03:29 Uhr
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 42

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 15.10.2023 und dem 20.10.2023. Stand ist der 20.10.2023.

Quelle: finanzen.net, Bild: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -19,51 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -10,49 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 30: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -6,70 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -4,65 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -4,04 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,82 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 25: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,26 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Diesel Benzin

Diesel Benzin: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,72 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 0,78 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Maispreis

Maispreis: 2,23 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 2,34 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 7: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 3,02 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 3,61 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 3,71 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 7,10 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 8,67 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

