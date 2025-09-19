DAX23.639 -0,2%ESt505.458 ±0,0%Top 10 Crypto16,00 -3,3%Dow46.315 +0,4%Nas22.631 +0,7%Bitcoin98.382 -0,1%Euro1,1746 ±0,0%Öl66,66 -1,3%Gold3.685 ±0,0%
US-Börsen erzielen neue Rekorde -- DAX mit Minus ins Wochenende -- FedEx steigert Umsatz und Gewinn -- Infineon, D--Wave Quantum, Plug Power, AMD, Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT, Ströer im Fokus
Steuern & Co. - Was von Anlegern beim Handel von Aktiengattungen wie ADRs, GDRs & Co. beachtet werden muss
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 38
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 38

21.09.25 03:23 Uhr
KW 38: Die Wochenperformance von Gold, Öl und weiteren Rohstoffen im Überblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.672,71 USD -18,16 USD -0,67%
Baumwolle
0,65 USD -0,00 USD -0,40%
Bleipreis
1.964,00 USD -5,00 USD -0,25%
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,58 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,19%
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
92,41 EUR -0,51 EUR -0,55%
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
2,92 USD -0,02 USD -0,75%
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
Goldpreis
3.685,06 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Haferpreis
3,21 USD -0,01 USD -0,23%
Heizölpreis
60,76 USD -1,06 USD -1,71%
Holzpreis
567,50 USD -6,50 USD -1,13%
Kaffeepreis
3,65 USD -0,57 USD -13,44%
Kakaopreis
5.041,00 GBP 26,00 GBP 0,52%
Kohlepreis
94,00 USD 0,50 USD 0,53%
Kupferpreis
9.904,00 USD 9,00 USD 0,09%
Lebendrindpreis
2,33 USD 0,01 USD 0,45%
Lebendschweinpreis
0,98 USD 0,00 USD 0,49%
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,98 USD 0,00 USD 0,49%
Maispreis
4,24 USD -0,00 USD -0,06%
Mastrindpreis
3,59 USD 0,01 USD 0,24%
Milchpreis
17,64 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Naphthapreis (European)
560,53 USD -2,83 USD -0,50%
Nickelpreis
15.135,00 USD 35,00 USD 0,23%
Ölpreis (Brent)
66,66 USD -0,86 USD -1,27%
Ölpreis (WTI)
62,75 USD -0,88 USD -1,38%
Orangensaftpreis
2,43 USD 0,03 USD 1,06%
Palladiumpreis
1.155,50 USD -15,00 USD -1,28%
Palmölpreis
4.365,00 MYR -3,00 MYR -0,07%
Platinpreis
1.407,00 USD 19,00 USD 1,37%
Rapspreis
473,00 EUR -2,25 EUR -0,47%
Reispreis
11,51 USD -0,02 USD -0,17%
Silberpreis
43,10 USD 1,27 USD 3,04%
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
282,90 USD -0,90 USD -0,32%
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,50 USD -0,01 USD -1,26%
Sojabohnenpreis
10,26 USD -0,13 USD -1,23%
Super Benzin
1,66 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,48%
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
Weizenpreis
190,50 EUR -1,75 EUR -0,91%
Zinkpreis
2.927,00 USD -31,00 USD -1,05%
Zinnpreis
33.800,00 USD 200,00 USD 0,60%
Zuckerpreis
0,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,58%
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 38

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 14.09.2025 und dem 19.09.2025. Stand ist der 19.09.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -10,46 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: -6,25 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -4,44 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -3,39 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,98 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 27: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,96 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 26: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 24: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: -0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,21 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,49 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 12: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 1,28 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 1,74 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Reispreis

Reispreis: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 2,57 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 2: Maispreis

Maispreis: 6,52 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 9,18 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

