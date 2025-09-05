DAX23.597 -0,7%ESt505.318 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto15,80 +2,7%Dow45.401 -0,5%Nas21.700 ±-0,0%Bitcoin94.312 +0,3%Euro1,1723 ±0,0%Öl65,67 -1,8%Gold3.587 ±0,0%
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 36

07.09.25 03:21 Uhr
KW 36: Die Wochenperformance von Gold, Öl und weiteren Rohstoffen im Überblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.610,82 USD 10,51 USD 0,40%
Baumwolle
0,65 USD -0,00 USD -0,11%
Bleipreis
1.954,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,58 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,13%
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
92,58 EUR -0,19 EUR -0,20%
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,03 USD -0,05 USD -1,69%
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
Goldpreis
3.586,66 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Haferpreis
3,06 USD -0,00 USD -0,08%
Heizölpreis
60,50 USD -1,06 USD -1,72%
Holzpreis
532,00 USD -9,00 USD -1,66%
Kaffeepreis
3,86 USD -0,00 USD -0,10%
Kakaopreis
5.131,00 GBP -24,00 GBP -0,47%
Kohlepreis
94,80 USD -0,75 USD -0,78%
Kupferpreis
9.881,00 USD 68,00 USD 0,69%
Lebendrindpreis
2,36 USD -0,01 USD -0,42%
Lebendschweinpreis
0,96 USD 0,01 USD 1,08%
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,96 USD 0,01 USD 1,08%
Maispreis
3,97 USD -0,03 USD -0,75%
Mastrindpreis
3,60 USD -0,00 USD -0,08%
Milchpreis
17,65 USD -0,10 USD -0,56%
Naphthapreis (European)
552,65 USD -11,60 USD -2,06%
Nickelpreis
15.110,00 USD 40,00 USD 0,27%
Ölpreis (Brent)
65,67 USD -1,21 USD -1,81%
Ölpreis (WTI)
61,97 USD -1,36 USD -2,15%
Orangensaftpreis
2,48 USD -0,10 USD -3,82%
Palladiumpreis
1.111,00 USD -20,50 USD -1,81%
Palmölpreis
4.380,00 MYR 18,00 MYR 0,41%
Platinpreis
1.377,50 USD 6,00 USD 0,44%
Rapspreis
461,50 EUR 0,50 EUR 0,11%
Reispreis
11,54 USD -0,05 USD -0,43%
Silberpreis
41,01 USD 0,32 USD 0,79%
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
282,40 USD 2,50 USD 0,89%
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,51 USD -0,00 USD -0,51%
Sojabohnenpreis
10,15 USD 0,06 USD 0,54%
Super Benzin
1,66 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,48%
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
Weizenpreis
184,00 EUR 2,00 EUR 1,10%
Zinkpreis
2.889,50 USD 41,50 USD 1,46%
Zinnpreis
34.785,00 USD 90,00 USD 0,26%
Zuckerpreis
0,16 USD -0,00 USD -0,76%
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 36

Platz 32: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 31.08.2025 und dem 05.09.2025. Stand ist der 05.09.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -4,29 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -3,89 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -3,87 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -3,27 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -2,48 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -2,37 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Reispreis

Reispreis: -2,12 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -2,12 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 22: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 21: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 20: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,80 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,11 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 14: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 0,58 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 2,00 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 4: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 2,11 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 3,20 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 4,19 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 6,90 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

