Heute im Fokus
DAX geht mit Abgaben ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Amazon mit Gewinn- und Umsatzsprung -- Covestro reduziert Gewinnziel -- MTU übertrifft Erwartungen -- Siemens Energy im Fokus
Top News
KW 43: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
KW 43: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
28.10.23 03:37 Uhr
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 43

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 22.10.2023 und dem 27.10.2023. Stand ist der 27.10.2023.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -4,56 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -4,02 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -3,59 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -3,02 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Maispreis

Maispreis: -2,82 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -2,50 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 23: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,89 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 22: Diesel Benzin

Diesel Benzin: -1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -1,26 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 17: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 1,31 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 1,64 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 1,79 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 2,28 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Reispreis

Reispreis: 2,46 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 3,03 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 3,92 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 4,95 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 2: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 6,06 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 13,45 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com, Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

