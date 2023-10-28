KW 43: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 22.10.2023 und dem 27.10.2023. Stand ist der 27.10.2023.
Platz 32: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -4,56 Prozent
Platz 31: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -4,02 Prozent
Platz 30: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -3,59 Prozent
Platz 29: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -3,02 Prozent
Platz 28: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: -2,95 Prozent
Platz 27: Maispreis
Maispreis: -2,82 Prozent
Platz 26: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -2,50 Prozent
Platz 25: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -2,42 Prozent
Platz 24: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -2,07 Prozent
Platz 23: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,89 Prozent
Platz 22: Diesel Benzin
Diesel Benzin: -1,48 Prozent
Platz 21: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -1,26 Prozent
Platz 20: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: -0,08 Prozent
Platz 19: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 18: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 17: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 16: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,08 Prozent
Platz 15: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 0,28 Prozent
Platz 14: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,66 Prozent
Platz 13: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,73 Prozent
Platz 12: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 0,75 Prozent
Platz 11: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 1,31 Prozent
Platz 10: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 1,64 Prozent
Platz 9: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 1,79 Prozent
Platz 8: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 2,28 Prozent
Platz 7: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 2,44 Prozent
Platz 6: Reispreis
Reispreis: 2,46 Prozent
Platz 5: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 3,03 Prozent
Platz 4: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 3,92 Prozent
Platz 3: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 4,95 Prozent
Platz 2: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 6,06 Prozent
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 13,45 Prozent
