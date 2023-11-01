Rohstoffe im Oktober 2023: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Oktober 2023 finden Sie hier.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.10.2023 und dem 31.10.2023. Stand ist der 31.10.2023.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -11,41 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -11,32 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -10,47 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -10,22 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -10,0 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -9,45 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: -8,77 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 25: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -8,03 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -8,01 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -6,78 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -5,75 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -5,56 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 20: Diesel Benzin
Diesel Benzin: -3,82 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -2,55 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -2,44 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -2,28 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -1,78 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -1,47 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Maispreis
Maispreis: 0,84 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 1,33 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 11: Reispreis
Reispreis: 1,45 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 2,53 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 3,11 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 3,19 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 3,85 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 7,63 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 14,38 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 14,66 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 3: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: 15,26 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 22,53 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 22,86 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
