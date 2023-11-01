DAX14.810 +0,6%ESt504.061 +0,8%MSCIW2.769 +0,4%Dow33.053 +0,4%Nas12.851 +0,5%Bitcoin32.574 -0,5%Euro1,0573 -0,1%Öl85,25 -2,5%Gold1.978 -0,3%
Heute im Fokus
Nach Eurozone-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Bund drängt Siemens zu Milliardenunterstützung für Siemens Energy -- BASF fährt Verluste ein -- Apple im Fokus
Top News
Die meistgestellte Frage an Cathie Wood beantwortet: ARK Invest kommt nach Europa
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2023: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2023: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

01.11.23 03:38 Uhr
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2023: So performten Goldpreis, Ölpreis und Co.

Die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen für den Oktober 2023 finden Sie hier.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities im Oktober 2023.

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 01.10.2023 und dem 31.10.2023. Stand ist der 31.10.2023.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -11,41 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -11,32 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -10,47 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -10,22 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -10,0 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -9,45 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -8,77 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 25: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -8,03 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -8,01 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -6,78 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: -5,75 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -5,56 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 20: Diesel Benzin

Diesel Benzin: -3,82 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -2,55 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -2,28 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -1,78 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 11: Reispreis

Reispreis: 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 3,11 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 3,85 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 7,63 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 14,38 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 14,66 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 3: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: 15,26 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 22,53 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 22,86 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: cherezoff / Shutterstock.com, Aleksan / Shutterstock.com

