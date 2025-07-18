DAX24.290 -0,3%ESt505.359 -0,3%Top 10 Crypto15,85 +1,0%Dow44.342 -0,3%Nas20.896 +0,1%Bitcoin101.630 +0,2%Euro1,1639 +0,6%Öl69,23 -0,6%Gold3.352 ±0,0%
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 29

20.07.25 03:23 Uhr
KW 29: Die Wochenperformance von Gold, Öl und weiteren Rohstoffen im Überblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 29

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 13.07.2025 und dem 18.07.2025. Stand ist der 18.07.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -3,63 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -2,78 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -2,32 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -1,42 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -1,15 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -0,95 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 21: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Maispreis

Maispreis: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 1,49 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 10: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,62 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 2,29 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 6: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 3,14 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 3,70 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 4: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 5,65 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 6,73 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 8,30 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 8,46 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

