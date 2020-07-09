finanzen.net

Alstom Aktie WKN: A0F7BK / ISIN: FR0010220475

44,58EUR
+0,71EUR
+1,62%
16:31:41
XETRA
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
13.07.2020 14:36

Alstom buy (UBS AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Alstom auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 48 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Guillermo Peigneux Lojo in einem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick auf die Berichtssaison. Der Experte schrieb von einer guten Auftragslage des französischen Industriekonzerns./ag/bek

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.07.2020 / 05:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.07.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alstom buy

Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
48,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
44,11 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
8,82%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
44,58 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,67%
Analyst Name:
Guillermo Peigneux Lojo 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
45,75 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Alstom S.A.

14:36 Uhr Alstom buy UBS AG
09.07.20 Alstom Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.07.20 Alstom Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.07.20 Alstom overweight Morgan Stanley
07.07.20 Alstom Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Alstom Aktie

+2,62%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,62%
Ø Kursziel: 45,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
40
42
44
46
48
50
Deutsche Bank AG
41,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
45,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
47,00 €
UBS AG
48,00 €
Morgan Stanley
51,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
43 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,62%
Ø Kursziel: 45,75
alle Alstom S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

15:03 Uhr Airbus Outperform
15:02 Uhr Infineon Outperform
15:01 Uhr Covestro buy
15:00 Uhr Air France-KLM Underperform
14:03 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
14:02 Uhr Siemens buy
14:02 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Neutral
14:00 Uhr TRATON buy
13:59 Uhr KRONES buy
13:57 Uhr Schneider Electric buy
13:57 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
13:51 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buy
13:49 Uhr Alstom buy
13:48 Uhr Ströer Equal weight
13:48 Uhr Dürr Neutral
13:48 Uhr JCDecaux Underweight
13:48 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
13:47 Uhr Santander overweight
13:46 Uhr GEA Neutral
13:45 Uhr KION GROUP buy
13:33 Uhr BASF Neutral
13:31 Uhr Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
13:30 Uhr Airbus Conviction Buy List
13:24 Uhr BASF Halten
13:16 Uhr Infineon Equal weight
13:15 Uhr Saint-Gobain overweight
13:14 Uhr STMicroelectronics overweight
13:14 Uhr Nokia Equal weight
13:06 Uhr Airbus buy
13:06 Uhr SAFRAN Neutral
13:05 Uhr Rolls-Royce Neutral
13:05 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Neutral
12:47 Uhr BASF Neutral
12:46 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor overweight
12:45 Uhr ASML NV overweight
12:38 Uhr Kering Conviction Buy List
12:37 Uhr Roche Conviction Buy List
12:19 Uhr Volvo (B) Neutral
12:18 Uhr Apple buy
12:03 Uhr ASML NV Outperform
12:03 Uhr Lufthansa Underperform
11:31 Uhr ams Underweight
11:25 Uhr AIXTRON overweight
11:09 Uhr KION GROUP buy
11:09 Uhr Deutsche Börse buy
10:42 Uhr Elmos Semiconductor Hold
10:41 Uhr BASF Hold
10:38 Uhr Siemens Equal weight
10:16 Uhr BASF buy
10:14 Uhr Philips Neutral

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Deutschland debattiert über ein Ende der coronabedingten Maskenpflicht im Handel. Wie ist Ihre Meinung dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen