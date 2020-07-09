|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Alstom S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
48,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
44,11 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,82%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
44,58 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,67%
|
Analyst Name:
Guillermo Peigneux Lojo
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
45,75 €
